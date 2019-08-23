Horse power

Percherons driven by the Hemmersbachs of Cashton make their way down Viroqua's Main Street for the Wild West Days parade, Sunday Aug. 18.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

The 24th annual Wild West Days in Viroqua once again offered a wide variety of activities for all ages, Aug. 15-18.

Ride 'em cowboy

A cowboy prepares to rope a calf during the Ranch Rodeo preliminaries on Viroqua's Wild West grounds, Saturday, Aug. 17.

The event began with Tor’s Cowboy Church at The Historic Temple Theatre, Aug. 15. The concert featured live country gospel music.

Cowboy cook

Lea Hanson of Chetek stirs a pot of chicken stew on the Wild West Days grounds in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 17.
Ready to wrestle

The Corn-fed Cowboys -- Trevor Keenan, Amber Keenan and Grant McCauley -- pose for a photo before competing in the Wild West Days hog wrestling, Saturday, Aug. 17.

The activities continued Aug. 16, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West grounds.

Western reenactment

Western reenactors perform a scene on the 1880s Boomtown Main Street, Saturday, Aug. 17.

Aug. 17 and 18 included reenactments, food vendors, music, rodeos, Mutton Bustin’, hog wrestling, Ho-Chunk dancers, vendors, demonstrations, an 1880s Boomtown, a petting zoo, children’s games and stage coach rides on the grounds.

Center stage

KG and the Ranger perform cowboy music at Wild West Days in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 17.

The annual parade, which for the second year included horses, horse-drawn vehicles and motorized vehicles, went down Viroqua’s Main Street at high noon, Aug. 18.

Ho-Chunk dancers

Ceremonial Ho-Chunk dancers perform during Wild West Days in Viroqua, Saturday, Aug. 17.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

