The 24th annual Wild West Days in Viroqua once again offered a wide variety of activities for all ages, Aug. 15-18.
The event began with Tor’s Cowboy Church at The Historic Temple Theatre, Aug. 15. The concert featured live country gospel music.
The activities continued Aug. 16, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West grounds.
Aug. 17 and 18 included reenactments, food vendors, music, rodeos, Mutton Bustin’, hog wrestling, Ho-Chunk dancers, vendors, demonstrations, an 1880s Boomtown, a petting zoo, children’s games and stage coach rides on the grounds.
The annual parade, which for the second year included horses, horse-drawn vehicles and motorized vehicles, went down Viroqua’s Main Street at high noon, Aug. 18.
