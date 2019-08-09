Affordable family fun will once again be offered during the 24th annual Wild West Days in Viroqua, Aug. 15-18.

There are a few new features this year, one of which is Tor’s Cowboy Church at The Historic Temple Theatre in downtown Viroqua, Thursday, Aug. 15. The concert is at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The evening of live country gospel music includes Eric Nofsinger, J.P. Olson, Stuart Thayer, Carol Clement, Jim Robertson, Diane Ellefson, Tom Baker, Judy and Gary Herr, and Frank Randle. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at Nelson Agri-Center, Tollefson Repair, Peoples State Bank, Terry’s Sewing Shop and at the door.

Another new feature is an Old West costume contest for men, women and children. The judging will be held on the Wild West grounds Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place in each category.

The annual parade will make its way down Viroqua’s Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 18, at high noon. In past years, the parade was held on Friday night.

Friday, Aug. 16, features the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull on the Wild West grounds at 5:30 p.m. The saloon and café will be open during the horse pull.

Saturday, Aug. 17, begins at 9 a.m. with the Ranch Rodeo preliminaries. The ever-popular hog wrestling starts at 1 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ will be held at 6:15 p.m., followed by Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo and Barrel Racing at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, includes Ranch Rodeo preliminaries at 8 a.m. and Sunday church at 10 a.m. Mutton Bustin’ takes center stage at 1:15 p.m. and is followed by the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo at 2 p.m. The grounds open at 9 a.m.

Sunday also includes a Cowboy Breakfast sponsored by Bethel Home and Services that will be served at the Viroqua Community Arena from 7-11 a.m. The arena is located across from the Wild West Days grounds.

Other activities on Saturday and Sunday include food vendors, demonstrations, vendors, stagecoach rides, a petting zoo, children’s games, an 1880s Boomtown, and Native American dancers.

Admission to the grounds: Adults $4, children 4-12 $2, and under 4 free. A family pass is $10 and includes two adults and two children. A $35 per adult weekend pass includes rodeos and grounds admission. Advance rodeo tickets are available at a reduced price at Mobil 1 Express and Main Street Mobil Mart.

The Wild West Days grounds are located at 925 Nelson Parkway.

More details about Wild West Days and other upcoming events can be found at www.thewildwestdays.net or on Facebook Wild West Days.