Art lovers and those who enjoy driving around the Driftless Region will have an opportunity to take in the fourth annual Winding Roads Art Tour, June 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour headquarters is located at VIVA Gallery, 217 S. Main St., Viroqua.
This self-guided tour allows people of all ages to meet artists in their homes and creative workplaces, and allows them to view and purchase artwork. The Winding Roads Art Tour encompasses 22 studios through Viroqua and its surrounding areas. The tour features 42 artists who create an array of work, including painting, pottery, textiles, sculpture, photography, leather work, jewelry, woodwork, letterpress, stained glass, yard art, furniture, collage, basketry and printmaking.
The tour, which was the idea of rural Viroqua potter Maureen Karlstad, has undergone a couple changes. First of all, there is a change in date; in the past it was held in May. Second, all materials promoting the tour include a new logo.
“Two years ago we had decent numbers; it was a rainy weekend,” said Hanna Agar, a member of the core group organizing this year’s tour. “Last year it was a beautiful week. It was so slow. Our main theory is it was the first good weekend of spring, it was Syttende Mai and there was a bike ride. People were doing the Syttende Mai things and were too tired to do another big activity. It was the first nice weekend and people wanted to be outside doing yard work.”
Agar said they thought the idea of having the tour earlier wouldn’t work, and they didn’t want to have it on Memorial Day weekend.
“We figured the first weekend in June would give people enough time to get yard time in and be excited to do something else on a beautiful weekend,” she said. “So that was our main thought.”
Karlstad said she decided to establish the tour because she was looking for a way for people to visit her studio. She said that she has taken her pottery to art shows, which is a lot of work. She said she wanted a different format to showcase her work. Karlstad said there had been another art tour in the area with the same name; the tour was an open studio tour, where participating artists had their studios open Saturday mornings. She liked the name and reached out to the artists who had established that tour to see if they would be using the name Winding Roads Art Tour again and if they would be interested in having a tour. There was interest in having a tour.
Agar said there is a lot of added energy this year because there is a much bigger group of volunteers that are committed and passionate “to make it bigger and bring people to the area.”
Karlstad said that for the first three years of the tour she was the only organizer, and she is happy to be part of a larger group organizing this year’s tour.
“We meet and go over stuff; they are the next generation to carry this,” Karlstad said.
Other committee members, Karlstad said, in addition to herself and Agar, are Annie Zylstra, Amy Arnold, Natalie Hinahara and Karen Innis.
“To have a big group has been quite wonderful,” Karlstad said.
Agar said the logo was redesigned by Hinahara. “She did the design work. It’s more modern and was revamped to give a classy feel.” Agar said the plan is to continue using the new logo going forward.
Agar said this year’s tour features 42 artists, while in 2018 there were 30. Agar, whose photography studio is on the tour, is sharing her space with three other women in their 30s.
“There are a lot of the same people (on the tour) and a handful of newer ones,” she said. “I feel they’re younger. It’s nice to have more people interested in it.”
Agar said this has been a growing and learning year. “We hope to get people to notice it’s happening.”
Having the art tour, Agar said, is important because it gives people an opportunity to see artists.
“I feel like it’s pretty impressive how many artists we have in this community,” she said.
Agar said most stops are at artists’ homes, while others are at actual studios. Either way, she said, people can chat casually with the artists, see their works of art and see them working.
Agar said the tour is also a way to celebrate the rural area, especially when people visit the country locations. “It’s a reminder of the beautiful area we’re in. When we’re stuck in the day-to-day (routine), it’s easy to forget we live in a beautiful area.”
The value of the tour, Agar said, is it gives young people an opportunity to see others doing creative work and it may get them to think that art can be part of their life.
She said for a lot of the artists art isn’t their full-time job. “Probably a lot of people don’t necessarily see art as a viable choice. It’s nice to see people doing creative work. It could be an option to do art as part of your life.”
Karlstad said it’s important to have an art tour because people are interested in it. “People are excited to be there, it’s a different feel with the artists, especially where the art is created.”
She said this is a community that supports the arts of all kinds, not just the visual arts. “I’m very excited for the tour.”
More information, including an online map and a list of artists and studios, can be found at www.windingroadsart.com.
