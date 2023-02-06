Westby Snowflake Ski Club celebrated its 100th annual ski jumping tournament in a big way, Friday night and Saturday, with an estimated 3,500 people taking in the action both days.

Friday night featured the Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament US Cup on the 90-meter hill, followed by live music by High Mileage at the Rod & Gun building in Timber Coulee.

Saturday began with the Snowflake Junior Ski Jumping Tournament, with around 85 entries. The young jumpers competed on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 40-meter hills.

The Big Hill Tournament was held Saturday afternoon on the 90-meter hill, following the opening ceremonies.

Saturday’s opening ceremonies included 2017 Snowflake Queen Sharice Elbert singing the national anthem, following the presentation of colors by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse ROTC.

Matt Keuler, master of ceremonies and announcer for the club’s large hill tournament, acknowledged ski club members who had passed away since the last tournament – Karen Ellefson, Luann Engh, Eleanor Bagstad, Matt Fauske, Gary Theige and Marilyn Bland. “They dedicated their lives to the ski club,” he said.

Westby mayor Danny Helgerson welcomed attendees and acknowledged the volunteers who have worked to put on the tournament for 100 years.

“I hope you support the sponsors who help make the tournament happen,” Helgerson said. “A big thank-you the volunteers who have worked all these years all year long to make this possible. It wouldn’t be possible without their dedication and work.”

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, 96th Assembly District, and Sen. Brad Pfaff, 32nd Senate District, presented a legislative citation recognizing the ski club’s 100th anniversary to Tom Ellefson, club president.

The 2023 Snowflake Royalty – Queen Kenzie Morey and Attendant Madi Sloan – were also on hand to welcome the ski jumpers and spectators.

“I wish the skiers great success, safe landings and lots of memories made this weekend,” Morey said. “Be safe, dress warm and have fun. Here’s to 100 years.”

The opening ceremonies closed with Morey reading “The Ski Jumpers Prayer,” a special plaque presentation honoring outgoing Westby Snowflake royalty advisers Terri and Dan Kotek for their 15 years of service and everyone singing “The Ski Jumpers Song.”

When the competition ended on Saturday, there was the traditional long standing jump. Athletes who participate in the long standing jump determine their own starting position at the top of the jump before going down the “inrun.” The athlete who jumps the greatest distance receives money collected from spectators by Snowflake Royalty. This year’s winner was United States of America ski jumper, Patrick Gasienica, who came away with $1,575.

There was also live music by Blue Collar 40 at the Rod & Gun Club building following Saturday’s competition.

Twenty skiers, including three from Norway, competed both Friday night and Saturday.

In a telephone interview Monday morning, Scott Yttri, a director on the board, said the club estimates about 2,500 people attended on Saturday and about 1,200 Friday night, for an estimated total of 3,500 for the weekend.

Yttri said it was one of the best jumps in 15-20 years. “Saturday was awesome,” he said. “I was working the gates and we sold out of buttons and tickets.”

Yttri said feedback has been positive on Facebook. He said people have commented on the great weather and how much fun they had, whether they were first-timers or not.

“We’re looking forward to 101 years next year; it’ll be the same program,” Yttri said. “In the spring we’ll start planning for next year.”

Yttri said the club thanks all of the sponsors, those who hosted skiers, the workers and volunteers. He said the club appreciates them for what they did for the tournament.

100th annual Westby Ski Jumping Tournament results 2023 Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament US Cup