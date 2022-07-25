 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13-year-old injured while canoeing on the Kickapoo River

A 13-year-old juvenile was injured on the Kickapoo River, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 center received a call at 1:40 p.m. of the injured juvenile who was canoeing on the Kickapoo River near Bridge No. 2. It was reported she attempted to jump off a rock ledge and injured her leg and hand.

First responders were able to quickly gain access and treat her on scene prior to transporting her to Tomah Memorial Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police, Ontario Police, Ontario Fire and Ontario EMS assisted at the scene.

