A 23-year-old Viola man has been arrested by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office following a drug trafficking investigation in which 15 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found.

Hunter M. Volden was arrested as the result of a multi-agency investigation.

On Thursday, April 6 at 5:15 a.m., a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the village of Viola for a traffic violation. Volden, identified as a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in violation of the conditions set forth in a $3,000 cash bond stemming from a Nov. 27, 2022 arrest when over one ounce of methamphetamine, about 100 grams of marijuana, and several hundred dollars in cash were seized.

Following the November arrest, Volden was charged with driving with a restricted controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine or methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, on April 6 Volden was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for felony bail jumping. Early that afternoon, a search warrant was executed by the sheriff's office and the Viola Police Department, with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at a residence tied to Volden. Several items were seized, including about 15 pounds of marijuana, over 300 grams of THC wax, and several grams of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $40,000.

A bail hearing was held April 6 and bond was set at $15,000 cash. As of April 20, Volden remained in custody. He is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. May 3. Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell.

"The investigation continues and l would like to commend everyone involved for your part in keeping our communities safe," Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in the press release.