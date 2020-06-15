16th annual Driftless Area Art Festival canceled

The Driftless Area Art Festival first opened in 2004 in Ferryville, as the Crawford County Art Festival. Since then, it relocated to Soldiers Grove and broadened its umbrella to include artists and art lovers from throughout the Driftless Region, the land never touched by the glaciers, including portions of Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Events featured up to 80 artists and attracted crowds over 5,000 strong.
The festival weathered floods and temporary relocation. But things are different in 2020 and artists, patrons, sponsors, friends and volunteers were informed recently that the 16th annual Driftless Area Art Festival has been canceled for Sept. 19-20.
Organizers said that with so many future uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 epidemic, “our focus must be the health and safety of our artists, volunteers, attendees, community and the future well-being of our festival. “
Part of the attraction of the event, according to art lovers who return year after year, is the ability to meet artists, examine their works, enjoy the crowds and the food and the large entertainment tent featuring musical groups from the Driftless Area. Another favorite feature is the Youth Art tent, exhibiting the works of young artists from schools around the region, and involving kids in art projects like painting piggy banks and mini pumpkins, having their faces painted, and showing off their displayed works to family and friends.
The decision was not an easy one, said committee co-chair Anita Tegen, because of the economic impact to everyone involved with the festival, including artists, culinary artists, schools, businesses and the local community.
“As a committee, we discussed continuing the planning and expenses of moving forward with this year’s event in these uncertain times. We know many people were already anticipating and preparing for the event,” co-chair Phil Tegen said.
Several businesses pledged sponsorships, and over $6,000 has been raised and pledged by the Festival Friends group. Eighty artists were selected in a jury process, four musical groups were committed to perform, and 10 food and beverage vendors were planning to provide their culinary art.
But the planning committee recognized the challenges and potential risks involved when large crowds interact in limited spaces. “It was a difficult decision, but unanimous among the members of the planning committee,” said Lori Bekkum, Festival coordinator.
Major funding partners for the festival have included Peoples State Bank, Village of Soldiers Grove and its Community Development Corporation, Crawford County, Go Macro, Community Development Alternatives Inc., and Wisconsin Public Radio. Benefactors include J Company Design Studio, Organic Valley Family of Farms, Richland Grant Telephone Cooperative, Rooted Spoon Culinary, Scenic Rivers Energy Cooperative, Sleepy Hollow Auto, Star Valley Flowers, plus many other sponsors at the Patron and Supporter levels. The festival committee is most appreciative of this support and looks forward to continuing partnership in anticipation of the 2021 festival.
Although the physical event will not take place this year, the 2020 artists will continue to be highlighted and celebrated via the festival’s website, www.driftlessareaartfestival.com, and on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
“We are committed to celebrating the many outstanding professional artists of the Drift less Area, and to celebrating and encouraging arts and art education in the schools. Let’s all look forward to a brighter tomorrow that will include an outstanding 2021 Driftless Area Art Festival, Sept. 18-19,“ Tegen said.
