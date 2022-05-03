17-year-old arrested for felony assault after altercation at Hillsboro High School

According to a press release from the police department, during the course of the investigation it was determined that a 17-year-old student had assaulted a 15-year-old student between classes in the hallway. During the investigation and watching the surveillance video, it was determined that the 17-year-old walked up behind the 15-year-old, who was standing looking in a locker, and punched him in the head from behind with a closed ﬁst. The 17-year-old then grabbed the 15-year-old, picked him up and threw him down onto the concrete ﬂoor causing his head to strike the cement ﬂoor. As a result of his head hitting the ﬂoor, he was later taken to the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in the city of Hillsboro for a head injury.