17-year-old arrested for felony assault after altercation at Hillsboro High School

Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports that on April 29 the police department responded to the Hillsboro High School after an altercation had occurred at the school.
According to a press release from the police department, during the course of the investigation it was determined that a 17-year-old student had assaulted a 15-year-old student between classes in the hallway. During the investigation and watching the surveillance video, it was determined that the 17-year-old walked up behind the 15-year-old, who was standing looking in a locker, and punched him in the head from behind with a closed ﬁst. The 17-year-old then grabbed the 15-year-old, picked him up and threw him down onto the concrete ﬂoor causing his head to strike the cement ﬂoor. As a result of his head hitting the ﬂoor, he was later taken to the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in the city of Hillsboro for a head injury.
The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with felony assault and transported to the jail where he was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions. The investigation is still ongoing.