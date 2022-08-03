17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg is Sept. 24

The 17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event is Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Chaseburg.

Registration will be at 11 a.m. and the "Best Ever Chicken" drive-through chicken-que starting at 11 a.m. also. Activities include vendors, a health fair, Red Cross blood drive, a live dessert auction, silent auction, bucket raffle, wine cork raffle, Home Depot Kids event, finger painting, bounce house, face painting, fingerprinting for children, live music, raffle drawing, a variety of soups, and much more.