2 injured near Readstown when car strikes tree

READSTOWN — Two people were injured Saturday in the town of Kickapoo when a car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Graciella Joy Mickelsen, 16, of rural Viroqua was driving downhill on Riley Road just north of Kolstad Road about 11 a.m. when she lost control on a gravel surface. The car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Vernon County sheriff’s department.
A passenger, Cheryl Lynn Mickelsen, 56, also of rural Viroqua, had to be extricated from the car.
Both were transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. They were treated and released Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate.
