2020 Census continues

The 2020 Census is underway.
According to the Chicago Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau, as of May 18, responses from residents in Vernon County and the city of Viroqua are going well. Statistics show in Vernon County 60.1% of households self-responding so far compared to 2010 at 63.2%. Statistics show in the city of Viroqua 73.0% households self-responding compared to 76.4% from 2010.
One way to respond to the 2020 Census is online at my2020census.gov. Most households received their invitation to respond to the 2020 Census between March 12-20. These official Census Bureau mailings will include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the census online. If you do not have an invitation to respond, simply indicate that you do not have a Census ID and then enter the address for which you are responding.
Another way to respond is by phone. English 844-330-2020. Spanish 844-468-2020. Arabic 844-416-2020. Chinese (Mandarin) 844-391-2020. Chinese (Cantonese) 844-398-2020. French 844-494-2020. Haitian Creole 844-477-2020. Japanese 844-460-2020. Korean 844-392-2020. Polish 844-479-2020. Portuguese 844-474-2020. Russian 844-417-2020. Tagalog 844-478-2020. Vietnamese 844-461-2020. English (Puerto Rico Residents) 844-418-2020. Spanish (Puerto Rico Residents) 844-426-2020. Telephone Display Device (TDD) 844-467-2020.
Phone response hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. EST, seven days a week
The third way to respond is by mail. Homes in areas that are less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire (sometimes known as the census form) and all homes will receive a paper questionnaire if they do not first respond online or by phone.
