2020 fall election: Two run for 96th Assembly District

Two candidates are running for the 96th Assembly District on the ballot Nov. 3 — Josefine Jaynes, Democrat, and Loren Oldenburg, Republican incumbent.
Jaynes won the Democratic partisan primary election Aug. 11. Her candidate profile was previously published in the Aug. 7 edition of the paper and it appeared on the newspaper’s website at this link: https://go.lacrossetribune.com/jaynes
Editor’s note: The Vernon County Broadcaster publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Josefine Jaynes
Name: Josefine Jaynes
Occupation: I currently work in a service field, employed at Bethel Home and Services, Inc., where I work in Recreational Therapy. My future plans are to serve others either in government or through social services. I’m at a unique place in my life where I will commit 100% of my time and effort to serving this district.
What elected office you are vying for: The Wisconsin State Assembly’s 96th District
Previously elected offices: I am the youngest person ever elected my church council. I serve as a Deacon at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church near Folsum.
Community and group affiliations: I am a member of Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. I am a regular volunteer at the Kickapoo Area Food Pantry in Viola.
Why are you running for office?: I have been interested in and have studied history, government, and politics for nearly my entire life. I knew from a young age that I wanted a life of public service. In 2018 I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to be involved with the Buhr campaign.
Through that experience I became more familiar with the issues of our district. I was appalled by the influence of large sums of outside “dark money” that streamed into our community in the form of terrible negative and false advertisements in the name of the GOP candidate. The campaign was between two local farmers, practically neighbors, and was no place for outside influence. I had to wonder what they wanted in return for their money. I am running this campaign without PAC money influence because I firmly believe that out of state entities should not be able to buy our local elections.
I am running for the Wisconsin State Assembly because I want to serve the communities that raised me and fight to preserve our rural way of life.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: Clearly COVID recovery will be the number one issue going forward for all of us. Lack of clear guidance and partisan gridlock has compounded the issues. We still don’t have a clear understanding of the extent of the economic impact this will have on our district, but much will need to be done to help our family farmers, small businesses, and manufacturers recover. I am prepared to work hard to bring assistance to the people of the 96th to ensure our communities emerge successfully from the pandemic.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: First, I think we need to reexamine the formula used for school funding. The current formula disproportionately affects our rural schools. I don’t believe that a student’s zip code should determine the quality of their education. I would fight for our rural schools and our rural students in Madison.
Broadband is also an issue where our communities have been left behind. This pandemic has shown us that broadband is vital for education and telemedicine, as well as other sectors such as agriculture and tourism. We need to treat broadband like we did rural electrification in the ‘20s and ‘30s, it’s essential we get funding to our local utilities who have been doing a fantastic job of building out our rural infrastructure.
Our district suffers from a lack of housing. Housing is essential for our economy. Local businesses cannot expand if there isn’t housing for new employees. Addressing the housing issue will also broaden the tax base and help combat the declining enrollment so many of our rural schools are facing.
Other issues I’d fight for in Madison are fixing our roads; creating opportunity for our family farmers, small business owners, and local manufacturers; addressing the need for quality daycare; and protecting our water not just for our health, but also for our sport and tourism industries.
You can find more on the issues on my website josefinejaynesforwi.com.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I grew up in a family that has always been very active in the community. I learned early the value of service and the commitment to making the world a better place. My father, who grew up in Viroqua, is a 22 year Veteran of the United States Army. In my early years, he was stationed in Alexandria, VA just across the river from Washington, DC. That experience created my lifelong interest in history and government. Before moving here permanently in 2010, every summer, holiday, and school break was spent on my maternal grandmother’s farm outside of Readstown. My grandmother, Lisa Reser, was a Norwegian immigrant and she had an intense love of history and for her adopted country. Her house was filled with books on every topic, and she shared her stories of her childhood in Norway when it was occupied by the Germans in WWII. Those experiences created in her an intense passion to fight injustice which she passed on to me.
Firmly grounded by my family, my faith, and my community, I’m at a unique place in my life where I am able to commit 100% of my time and effort to serving this district. I may not have been born here, but I was raised here. I’m one of you and I’d be honored to serve you in Madison.
I encourage voters to read through my endorsements, listen to my interviews, or give me a call. All of that information can be found on my website josefinejaynesforwi.com or on my Facebook page Josefine Jaynes for State Assembly. Let’s talk!
Loren Oldenburg
Name: Loren Oldenburg
Occupation: Farmer, State Representative for the 96th Assembly District, Small Business Owner
Elected office you are vying for: State Representative, 96th Assembly District. Vernon, Crawford and Monroe Counties.
Other previously elected offices: Chaseburg Cenex Co-op Board (1999-2018, Board President, 2016-2018); Westby Co-op Creamery Board (2003-2017, Board President, 2012-2017); Town of Harmony Board Chair; Town of Harmony Board Supervisor
Community and group affiliations: Church Board Trustee, Viroqua Church of Christ; Vernon County Farm Bureau Member
Why are you running for office?: I’m running for re-election this year because I know that the individuals and families from the communities that make up the 96th Assembly District want and value a representative that is willing to listen, learn, and try to understand the issues facing the district and in turn, deliver solutions to problems back home. I enjoy the opportunity to serve and remain motivated to make sure that residents of the 96th Assembly District continue to have an experienced, strong voice in Madison.
I’m pleased that I was able to author and pass legislation out of the Assembly in my first term that offers natural flooding solutions for some of the problems we’ve experienced recently and that I was able to author and pass a bill with unanimous support, that helps prevent farmers from entering a financial situation that could lead to undue stress. I also authored and passed a bill out of both houses of the Legislature with strong bipartisan support, that was later signed into law by the governor, that enhances our state’s Youth Apprenticeship Program, among other legislative accomplishments. I worked with Representative Mark Spreitzer (D-Janesville), as well, to author and advance a bill that attempts to make the Farmland Preservation Grant Program more accommodating for farmers and local governments. All of these legislative efforts included input, advice, and expertise from local residents of the district, and I plan to continue to make sure to incorporate this approach into future efforts. Furthermore, I plan to continue to work with any of my colleagues, regardless of political party, that can help deliver solutions for individuals and families of the 96th Assembly District.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: It’s not a secret right now that the primary issue everyone is dealing with is COVID-19. Making sure the most vulnerable are protected and listening to the advice and guidance from health professionals, including what we’re learning from our local health providers is important. We need to heed that advice while doing what we can to allow individuals, families, organizations and businesses to take precautions they deem necessary to protect their friends, family, and loved ones.
Our local schools are obviously a primary concern here too. By and large, decisions are currently being made at the local level, amongst teachers, educational professionals, administrators and their school boards, which work in conjunction with local parents. I think this is a good thing but administrators have a number of concerns, including some of the enrollment shifts that have occurred as a result of local decision making. This is something that will need to be addressed moving forward and as we look toward next session’s budget. I plan to continue to remain in consistent communication with them to help try to address the issues they’re facing.
We will need to continue to make sure that our rural critical care hospitals are able to deal with COVID-19 and help them address some of the financial fallout they’re dealing with as a result of the unique challenges they’ve been presented with this year so that they can continue to provide care close to home. Small businesses, local restaurants and bars, and those that are involved in or benefit from the strong tourism industry in the district are really struggling and a number of restaurants and bars in the district have already had to close their doors or are very close to having to do so. Those are employers in the district that provide work and steady income to local residents. Employers throughout the district have been forced to take drastic action as a result of the health crisis and some of the actions that have been taken as a result of it. It will be important to do what we can to try to help them recover, workers regain lost employment, and continue to revitalize the economy.
Outside of the aforementioned, continued investment in our local roads and bridges and local schools, and making sure that our technical colleges and universities have the tools and resources they need to prepare the next generation workforce are important. Continuing to expand access to broadband internet access is important as well. Additionally, preserving family farming and growing agriculture by expanding markets, understanding the needs of producers of all sizes and specialties and utilizing the newly created Dairy Innovation Center Housed at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville, and UW-River falls, will need to continue to be a priority.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Sure there are. There are a number of issues that I would like handled differently or would like to make changes to, modifications to, remove or add to on a variety of topics. The easiest way for folks to learn more about some of the things I’d like to handle differently would be to visit my webpage on the Wisconsin Legislature site where you’re able to review a detailed history of legislative proposals I authored, proposals I supported and one’s that I did not.
One thing that I really would’ve like to have seen this year and would like to see going forward is more of a collaborative approach between the governor’s office and the Legislature in lieu of executive orders coming out of the governor’s office. There is surely strong sentiment from all sides of the spectrum across the district on both sides, but many people are not pleased with ‘one size fits all’ directives coming from Madison. Generally speaking, most folks are for local control, but on the COVID-19 issue, some seem to disagree with that approach.
Based on the large number of conversations and meetings I’ve had with district residents, I think that most people understand that for a certain period of time, it makes sense for the chief executive of the state to have wide discretion to handle exceptional public health situations and challenges like those we’ve experienced this year. That said, most folks also understand that there’s a reason that the regular legislative process involves public input and legislative oversight and realize the value that it provides.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: People should know, and many local residents do know, that I’m a representative that is willing to listen, learn, understand, and develop solutions to problems large and small. That’s not something I take lightly. I have done my best to be accessible to help understand and resolve constituent issues during my first term ranging from helping a local Vernon County township deal with the Department of Revenue, to working tirelessly for most of the year to help residents get a response and the benefits they’re entitled to on their Unemployment Insurance claims from a struggling Department of Workforce Development, to helping local farmers work productively with the Department of Trade, Consumer Protection and Agriculture (DATCP) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) relating to administrative issues, statutory questions, or inspections. I plan to continue to help address issues like these and many more moving forward and I want to continue to make sure that individuals and families throughout the district know that they should not hesitate to contact me if they have a question about or are experiencing issues with their state government.
Additionally, people should know that I love this area and have lived here my whole life. My wife and I farm the land that my great-grandfather farmed 140 years ago. I think that the Coulee Region is an excellent place to live, work, grow a family, and retire, and I want to do everything I can to continue to make our communities better, our district better, and our state better. One of the primary reasons I love this area is because of the people that live here. I think that our work ethic, our sense of community, and our faith really set us apart, and it would be an honor to continue to serve as the State Representative for the 96th Assembly District.
Through my personal and professional experiences, including in my first term as a state legislator this year, I’ve had the chance to work with people from a variety of backgrounds and a variety of viewpoints. I understand the importance of working hard, listening, making sure everyone has a voice, building coalitions, and the importance of compromise in the process of achieving shared goals. I think that these are traits that will continue to position me to be an effective state representative for this area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!