2020 fall election: Two run for Vernon County Clerk

Two candidates are running for Vernon County Clerk on the ballot Nov. 3—Jody Audetat, a Republican, and Alicia Leinberger, Independent of Party.
Editor’s note: The Vernon County Broadcaster publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Jody Audetat
Name: Jody Audetat
Occupation: Currently working in the County Clerk’s Office as the Deputy Clerk/Accountant. Formerly the Payroll Administrator.
Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Clerk
Previously elected offices: This is my first run for a political office.
Community and group affiliations: Community Center projects, church, school and parent group activities.
Why are you running for office?: After 8 years of working in all aspects of our office, I have extensive experience in all functions of the County Clerk’s Office and understand the processes of the work required. I am the best candidate to continue to lead the office into the future. My supervisor and current County Clerk, Ron Hoff, is planning to retire in January and I was asked by people throughout the county to run in his place. I truly value the county, and care deeply about its future and well-being because Vernon County is my home.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Vernon County?: From the standpoint of the County Clerk’s Office, it would be the modernization of equipment and developing new methods to prepare for the many changes our office faces in regards to our accounting and election responsibilities. The demands of our office are constantly changing so it’s important to have flexibility because issues handled today, may require different procedures tomorrow. We need to be continually preparing to update as necessary to provide the most efficient responses in order to serve Vernon County in the best, most efficient ways.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: As stated in the previous response, modernization of our equipment is an area that needs change, specifically software. It is one of the projects I am currently working on. Our time card system is outdated, inefficient, and doesn’t meet our current needs. I am working with a local software company to build a new system that will provide that for our staff along with a much more efficient process for payroll.
I have also been involved in obtaining new voting machines for each municipality. The new machines will be much more efficient for the voters, municipalities, and election workers. We are faced with rapidly changing laws and equipment requirements. We are acquiring the best and most modern equipment for tabulating results and developing processes for fast and accurate tabulation of election results to meet those demands and ensure the most comfortable experience for the voters. At the July board meeting, we received board approval for the purchase of the new voting machines that will arrive in time for the February 2021 election. We will provide training to the Municipal Clerks and their staff.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I have essential skills in accounting, payroll, record keeping, data processing, bookkeeping and administration. I have developed a reputation as a dependable, hard-working individual with the ability to work with all parties to accomplish goals. I have built positive working relationships with Vernon County administrators, employees, County Board members, citizens, Municipal Clerks and their staff. Most people who know me, know that I am not a political person, but I am good at my job and will continue to serve Vernon County to the best of my abilities.
I am also endorsed by the current County Clerk, Ron Hoff. Ron has been our long-standing County Clerk and is giving me 100% support.
I have been married to John for over 31 years and we have raised our four daughters in Vernon County on our small farm in Retreat. We now live in Westby and are enjoying getting to watch our little grandson grow.
Alicia Leinberger
Name: Alicia Leinberger
Occupation: Solar Energy – small business owner
Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Clerk
Previously elected offices: Previous candidate for state Assembly, school board, and county board.
Community and group affiliations: RENEW Wisconsin, Viroqua Food Cooperative, Vernon Economic Development Association, Couleecap ,Wisconsin Farmers Union, Youth Initiative High School, Valley Stewardship Network, Crawford Stewardship Network.
Why are you running for office?: Our clerks run our elections, the most basic function of a free democratic society. We all deserve access and our right to vote, and to trust that our votes are counted accurately to represent our values. Our votes hold the power to shape our lives, through who we elect to represent us. Rather than restricting ballot access, we need more candidates for local non-partisan offices, and more substantive issues to vote for.
Why would we accept party control over this vital office, especially at this most divisive moment in partisan politics? Republican party leadership now regularly attacks our right to vote through toxic rhetoric designed to erode our trust and court actions to make it more difficult to cast our ballot. Democratic party leadership pushes corporate-backed campaigns, silencing candidates that challenge their system. Despite being the party of democracy, they’ve put little importance on increasing participation until elections roll around and they want us to play “follow the corporate-backed leader”. Between the two parties, they’ve managed to exclude a majority of Americans, violating the most basic tenet of a country founded on democratic principles.
We need to dramatically enliven voter participation between elections, as well as at the ballot box. It’s within our power to develop county-wide information sources apart from corporate controlled campaigns and media outlets, especially for local races. If we want an active democracy that allows everyday people to have a voice in our government, it’s essential that we reimagine the office of county clerk and expand its influence to give us more power. I believe that means a county clerk with no party allegiance, but rather an independent voice for our right to decide who represents us.
I’m running for the office of Vernon County Clerk because I believe that we all deserve voice in a free and fair democratic republic. In my work in renewable energy over the past two decades, I’ve had to think resourcefully and creatively to come up with innovative ways to take on challenges. One of my greatest assets is the willingness to question and listen to all opinions, and then work together to implement a plan.
I’d be honored to serve Vernon County in this capacity, to deepen our understanding of the challenges we face, to expand our access to listen to each other and learn what we hold in common, and to strengthen voters’ impact on our government with increased pressure to follow through on our values over the interest of party politics. Ever since I was a child I’ve been inspired to live in a country where all of our voices count. And this position would be, for me, an extension of that dream to deepen and defend democracy.
What’s more is that I’d do it at half the cost of the current county clerk. Because the county board recently voted to hire a county administrator, I’d like to work in the office half-time and focus exclusively on the function of the clerk’s office related to electoral action between elections as well as in the months surrounding spring and fall elections.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: We are at a point in America where we will choose a democratic republic, or autocratic national control. Most of us who will vote in a couple weeks, would vote for any other choice in order to remove Trump from office. With two party control (though we had many other more interesting and compelling candidates) we will vote for Joe Biden, to retain the most basic right to our vote, and some semblance of respect for each other.
This struggle ties back to the county clerk’s office, as our clerks count our votes. I believe we are at a point where our right to our vote is an act of political revolution. It’s true this struggle will not be won only at the ballot box. Revolution happens in the streets and on tik-tok, oddly enough, and in millions of conversations where we learn to work together to regain control of our government. Ultimately, we want a peaceful method to raise our voices in the halls of policy and law, through our votes.
I cannot either ignore that our rural economy is teetering on collapse as export agriculture fails to bring us stable fair markets and many among us are hurting. Farm auctions and bankruptcies remain constant, and only family farming that can sell a product more directly to consumers at a fair price, is resilient. So we face a need to transition and diversify to an economy that employs young people with families through new innovative jobs and business activity.
This means we’ll have to reach past party constraints to reorganize ourselves, leading with our common values. Most of us agree that we should have national health care and free higher education, a green new deal to turn decidedly away from climate catastrophe, and much higher wages for ‘essential’ workers. Most of us want to have legal cannabis, tighter laws around firearms made to kill people, and an immigration system that treats people as the humans they are.
Most of us want to trust in the people we elect to protect us. Most of us want security and a dignified living, not endless pointless wars and incessant threats of violence. Most of us understand that the two-party ping-pong game isn’t working for us. And yet most of us have little voice in our government, as neither party exhibits these values to the extent we would demand.
The issues we face are systemic, and do not begin or end at the Vernon County line. As long as we remain divided and unable to converse civically, the system will favor a very few with enormous power and wealth, at the expense of all of the rest of us. This election gives Vernon County voters an opportunity to vote Independent at the local level, and vote for a President that believes in a democratic republic.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I will focus on the extent of my role as Vernon County Clerk. As the number of people who want to vote remotely increases, our County Clerk should be the local connection to secure our ballots. Even though the county clerk had six months to prepare for fall elections, many town and village clerks appear to be making it up as they go.
I’ve heard accounts of clerks without easy voicemail or email access, and instructing voters to leave ballots in drawers outside their homes, or a cooler on the porch. As volunteers, they are doing their best without good leadership. As county clerk, I would make sure that every clerk had access to a secure locked option to instruct voters to deposit their ballots.
As it is, the Republican party continues to block clerks’ ability to get ahead of election day and count ballots as they come in. As an independent county clerk I would implore our state representatives to make the clerk’s jobs easier allowing them to enter the ballots in a timely manner to avoid long waits for election results.
I would increase access to county information and conduct county conversations around the issues we face in our everyday lives. I would create platforms for candidates to reach their constituents, and channels for Vernon County citizens to weigh in on spending and policy decisions. I would look for ways to streamline and support town and village clerks to lighten their workload.
Overall I would question how we shape and direct our government, through the democratic process, reimagining innovative ways to improve voter participation in the 21st century, with an active and engaged citizenry, free from party politics.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: Democracy is my passion, as I naturally value diverse perspectives, and believe that our America is only as great as how well it serves us as citizens. I come to the conversation with more questions than answers, though I am also willing to take a stand for what I believe in. People who know me well would tell you that I am not swayed by the influence of power or profit for myself. Rather I will fight for the least amongst us at every turn.
I have spent two decades as part of a movement to transition away from burning fossil fuels, because our children deserve to have a planet they can thrive on. It takes perseverance, creativity, and conviction to resist status quo. I think we face a similar struggle in our America today. We must come together to defend our democratic republic, so our children live in a free society with even more opportunity to thrive than we have enjoyed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!