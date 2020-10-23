2020 fall election: Two run for Vernon County Treasurer

Two candidates are running for Vernon County Treasurer on the ballot Nov. 3 — Karen DeLap, Republican, and Diane McGinnis, Home and Ethical Independent.
DeLap won the Republican partisan primary election Aug. 11. Her candidate profile was previously published in the July 31 edition of the paper and it appeared on the newspaper’s website at this link https://go.lacrossetribune.com/delap
Editor’s note: The Vernon County Broadcaster publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.
Karen DeLap
Name: Karen DeLap
Occupation: Recently laid off due to Covid-19 (former Buyer at S&S Cycle).
Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Treasurer
Previously elected offices: None
Community and group affiliations: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 4-H, Viroqua school sports, and volunteer at Bethel Butikk. Helped with flood clean up during the floods and have helped with fund raising for various clubs.
Why are you running for office?: I was recently laid off due to Covid-19 and am looking for a new opportunity. I have friends and family that work at the county and I decided this would be a great opportunity for me. I love working with people and would be honored to serve the people of Vernon County.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: We need to get people back to work and help the small businesses that have been directly impacted by Covid. Covid-19 has hit many families very hard due to job loss and we need jobs to keep people in Vernon County employed. We need to keep the people of Vernon County and our schools safe. We need to have safe places for our children to play and keep busy.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I am looking forward to learning the procedures that are currently in place and will be working to make the Vernon County Treasurer Department as efficient as possible.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I have fifteen years experience as a Procurement Professional. I was responsible for hundreds of unique vendors and thousands of parts. Job duties included cost savings, reporting, maintaining records, and negotiating terms and conditions. I am honest, sincere, and easy to get along with. I am reliable and hard working. I am a great communicator and am detail oriented. I have lived in Vernon County most of my life and have a love for this area and the people. I have two beautiful girls and have been married for sixteen years. I am excited for this new adventure and appreciate your support. I am looking forward to serving the people of Vernon County!
Diane McGinnis
Name: Diane McGinnis
Occupation: Director of Resources and Community Development, Vernon County
What elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Treasurer
Previously elected offices: City Alderperson, City of Sun Prairie; Driftless Humane Society Board of Directors
Community and group affiliations: I am a member of the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group and worked with many of our communities following the last 4 years of flooding; Staff multiple Vernon County Committees including the Vernon County Economic Development Loan Committee; the Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee and the Viroqua Business Park Commission. I am also a member of the Viroqua Church of Christ.
Why are you running for office?: I think it is critical to have a knowledgeable, honest and ethical person in this vital role within county government and I can bring these assets to the position. I have been working for Vernon County for over 4 years and I have the knowledge and experience working with the accounting system. I bring over 20 years of program and budgeting knowledge with me to this position. I have managed programs with budgets of over $50 million and have passed all federal and state audits. I have worked as a public servant for almost my entire career and I look forward to continuing to work for you.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Vernon County continues to face many challenges. First, we have been experiencing record setting flooding events that have greatly impacted some of our communities and residents. We need to better understand these rain events and plan for water storage upland so that we can reduce the devastation we have been experiencing.
Secondly, we have a housing shortage. We have employees driving over an hour each way to come to work for some of our employers. Many of these employees would choice to live in our communities if we had housing options. This is also critical for our schools to ensure enrollment and funding in the future. These additional residents in our communities would support and patronize our local businesses and ensure a strong tax base for the future.
Thirdly, we need additional childcare. We have employees that want to work, but can’t find childcare for their children. We need more affordable quality childcare options in our communities.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Vernon County needs to plan and budget a 5 year capital improvement plan for the county. The Finance Committee has done an inventory of future large investments, but now needs to prioritize these projects, develop an implementation plan and budget for these needs into the future. There are many important decisions to be made in the future around roads and critical infrastructure, landfill expansion, and other building and equipment needs. This plan is critical to do now before these needs become a crisis so that good decisions can be made seeing the full financial picture moving forward.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I grew up on a dairy farm outside of Viola and am a graduate of Kickapoo High School. After completing college I moved to the Madison area and work for the State of Wisconsin for 18 years. Then four years ago I saw an opportunity to move back home to this beautiful area and be closer to friends and family.
I am knowledgeable and experienced working with the Vernon County accounting system, I have respected working relationships with both internal departments within the county as well as many businesses and banks throughout Vernon County and I am a collaborative partner and ready to work for you. I am supported and endorsed by current Treasurer Rachel Hanson, Vernon County Finance Chairman Rod Ofte and prior County Board Chairman Dennis Brault. It would be my honor and privilege to be your next Treasurer and I ask for your vote November 3rd.
