2020 fall primary: Two run for Vernon County Treasurer

Two candidates are running for Vernon County treasurer on the Republican Party primary ballot — Marina Abt and Karen DeLap. The partisan primary election is Aug. 11.
Marina Abt
Name: Marina Abt
Occupation: Patient Access Coordinator at Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers
Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Treasurer
Previously elected offices: 10 years elected to the Viroqua Area School Board
Community and group affiliations: Bethel Butikk Thrift Store and Food Pantry, Viroqua Child Development Days, Reality Days, Vernon County Republican Party, and the League of Women Voters.
Why are you running for office?: After hearing of the retirement of Rachel Hanson, I inquired about the position. Rachel was very helpful and encouraged me to run. I was born and raised in Vernon County, raised with a strong work ethic with values of faith and respect. I feel I am the best candidate for this position with my background and work experience. I would be honored to hold the position of treasurer in this county.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Vernon County?: I don’t think our issues in Vernon County differ much from other area counties. We are have issues of affordable housing, wanting lower taxes, affordable healthcare, insurance, and prescription drugs. Our schools need to be able to compete with larger schools to retain teachers, student enrollment, and extra curricular activities. We need to hold our county employees responsible for spending our tax money wisely. We need to support each other by shopping local, hiring local contractors, and supporting our police and firemen.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I think we have good people in place to make the hard decisions. I may not always agree but I trust that they have done their research and looked at the issue from all angles. I like that we have a democracy so we can all have a vote, then we can agree to disagree since we all have to live in this community together.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I have been with my husband, Patrick, for over 30 years, we have 4 wonderful children that have graduated from Viroqua. We have 5 amazing grandchildren. We live between Viroqua and Westby on a small farm where we raise chickens.
I have over 20 years of experience working within Federal and State budgets, such as Flood Recovery, Drug-Free Communities, Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, and Homeless Housing. I am overtly knowledgeable in Medicaid, Foodshare, Medicare, and the Affordable Cares Act. I also work with my husband’s lead and asbestos business with procurement and acquisitions. I have been elected to the Viroqua Area School Board for over 10 years where I serve on the Budget and Finance Committee. I have also served 6 years as the former treasurer of the Long Term Flood Recovery Group. I was previously the Viroqua Parent’s Group President for 4 years and I make time to volunteer at the Bethel Butikk Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
I would be proud to serve as your next Vernon County Treasurer, so please vote on August 11th! Thank you!
Karen DeLap
Name: Karen DeLap
Occupation: Recently laid off due to Covid-19 (former Buyer at S&S Cycle).
Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Treasurer
Previously elected offices: None
Community and group affiliations: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 4-H, Viroqua school sports, and volunteer at Bethel Butikk. Helped with flood clean up during the floods and have helped with fund raising for various clubs.
Why are you running for office?: I was recently laid off due to Covid-19 and am looking for a new opportunity. I have friends and family that work at the county and I decided this would be a great opportunity for me. I love working with people and would be honored to serve the people of Vernon County.
What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Vernon County?: We need to get people back to work and help the small businesses that have been directly impacted by Covid. Covid-19 has hit many families very hard due to job loss and we need jobs to keep people in Vernon County employed. We need to keep the people of Vernon County and our schools safe. We need to have safe places for our children to play and keep busy.
Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I am looking forward to learning the procedures that are currently in place and will be working to make the Vernon County Treasurer Department as efficient as possible.
What should people know about you as a candidate and potential representative?: I have fifteen years experience as a Procurement Professional. I was responsible for hundreds of unique vendors and thousands of parts. Job duties included cost savings, reporting, maintaining records, and negotiating terms and conditions. I am honest, sincere, and easy to get along with. I am reliable and hard working. I am a great communicator and am detail oriented. I have lived in Vernon County most of my life and have a love for this area and the people. I have two beautiful girls and have been married for sixteen years. I am excited for this new adventure and appreciate your support. I am looking forward to serving the people of Vernon County!
