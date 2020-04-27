2020 Winding Roads Art Tour canceled in Vernon County due to COVID-19

The fifth annual Winding Roads Art Tour, scheduled to take place on May 30-31, has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Event organizers cite the difficult and uncertain times associated with the outbreak and feel it best to protect the health and safety of participating artists, their patrons and the general public. The tour will be back again in 2021, currently scheduled for June 5-6.
This year’s self-guided tour of area studios was to include 37 artists. VIVA Gallery in Viroqua typically highlights works of these artists during the month of May and features this work in their First Thursday opening. Because of COVID-19, the gallery remains closed. The temporary shuttering of VIVA and other galleries, and the cancellation of the Winding Roads Art Tour and other tours and festivals, creates very hard times for artists.
Please consider supporting the artists whose work you appreciate by visiting their websites, on-line stores, and by following them on social media. Like and share their posts with friends. Buy a piece of their work or a gift card to be used in better times. Additionally, consider supporting the many companies that sponsor the tour, as they are equally impacted.
More information, including a list of 2020 participating artists and links to their online work, can be found at www.windingroadsart.com and you can follow the tour on Facebook (Winding Roads Art Tour) and Instagram (@windingroadsart).
