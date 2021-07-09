2021 Vernon County Fair fair entry, premium book available online

The 2021 Vernon County Fair fair entry and premium book are available online. Fair entry fees are due by Wednesday, Aug. 4, by 4:30 p.m. at the UW-Extension Office. No late entries will be accepted; all fair entry fees mailed in must be postmarked Aug. 4.

Go to the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or get the premium book by department, rules, regulations and Open Class entry form. All Junior Fair exhibitors and Open Class exhibitors must register online.

The 164th Vernon County Fair will kick off Sept. 15 and run through Sept. 19. Features this year are as follows: Thursday – antique tractor pull; Friday – Senior Day, Little Britches Dairy Show and evening Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull; Saturday – horse pulling, youth pedal pull, meat animal sale and evening demolition derby; and Sunday Collegiate Judging, harness racing and High Mileage Band.

Bob Fredrick Free Stage

TA-DA Robots are life-sized, radio-controlled characters that appear to listen and respond to captivated audiences. They are especially a hit with the kids, but adults enjoy them, too. The mobile robots love to talk and show off their driving skills, and they don’t mind posing for pictures with kids, either.