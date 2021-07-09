2021 Vernon County Fair fair entry, premium book available online

The 2021 Vernon County Fair fair entry and premium book are available online. Fair entry fees are due by Wednesday, Aug. 4, by 4:30 p.m. at the UW-Extension Office. No late entries will be accepted; all fair entry fees mailed in must be postmarked Aug. 4.
Go to the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or get the premium book by department, rules, regulations and Open Class entry form. All Junior Fair exhibitors and Open Class exhibitors must register online.
The 164th Vernon County Fair will kick off Sept. 15 and run through Sept. 19. Features this year are as follows: Thursday – antique tractor pull; Friday – Senior Day, Little Britches Dairy Show and evening Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull; Saturday – horse pulling, youth pedal pull, meat animal sale and evening demolition derby; and Sunday Collegiate Judging, harness racing and High Mileage Band.
Bob Fredrick Free Stage
TA-DA Robots are life-sized, radio-controlled characters that appear to listen and respond to captivated audiences. They are especially a hit with the kids, but adults enjoy them, too. The mobile robots love to talk and show off their driving skills, and they don’t mind posing for pictures with kids, either.
Fair attendees may see Norbert the Bull driving down the midway on his tractor or out in the dairy barn trying to get a date with one of the cows. Or, families might see Horace the Horse singing a country music song for his new friends. Or, they might even see Harry the Puppet talking to the kids. And you never know where Precious the Pig might be. A different Mobile Robot will make an appearance each day. The robots will be performing on the fairgrounds daily Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Nick’s Kid Show is musical fun and entertainment for kids of all ages and guaranteed to leave you singing and dancing with audience participation.
Nick loves to get the kids involved in his act. It might be joining him in the “Locomotion” or on stage playing musical instruments. Nick’s show is very high energy and gets you in the mood for dancing and fun games with music. The shows will be daily -- Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
High Mileage Band will perform on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Viroqua band loves music and to entertain. High Mileage has dedicated itself to reproducing music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s (...throwing in some country and modern pop), as well as thrilling audiences all over the Midwest with the best songs built around strong vocal harmonies, instantly recognizable melodies and irresistible dance songs. Each member will have you engaged while singing along to your favorite song.
All free stage acts will perform three times daily Friday and Saturday, along with many local talent groups performing throughout the fair week.
Check out the fair's website at www.vernoncountyfair.com for additional information. Watch Facebook for updates and postings.