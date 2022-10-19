2022 fall election: Vernon County sheriff candidate profiles

There are four candidates running for Vernon County sheriff on the fall general election ballot Nov. 8 – Independents Janice Turben, Philip Welch and Joe Keenan, and Republican Roy Torgerson.

Torgerson won the partisan primary Aug. 9. His candidate profile can be found online and in the July 27 edition of the Vernon County Times, which was published prior to the partisan primary.

Keenan did not fill out a questionnaire.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Janice Turben

Name: Janice Turben

Municipality: Viroqua

Occupation: Correctional Officer and Professional Communications Instructor for Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Previous elected office: None

Community and group affiliations: My husband Brian and I have been married for 25 years. We both grew up in Viroqua and enjoyed raising our children here. Now we have the pleasure of watching our grandchildren grow and become active in their school and community.

As a family, we look forward to the traditions of the Vernon County Fair, Westby Syttende Mai, and The Farmers Market. More recently, we have really come to enjoy other community events, such as Music in the Park.

Why are you running for office?: I am running for the office of Vernon County Sheriff to bring new leadership that will strengthen the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the communication with our communities. I believe by taking care of our dedicated employees, we become better equipped to take care of the community and tackle the most pressing issues facing our county.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Currently within the Sheriff’s Office, we are facing challenges such as low morale and employee recruitment. Low morale is often seen when administrations continue to use outdated management practices that no longer serve the people in their charge. Times have changed, and we need to change with them. I would like to create a team building environment that encourages growth and new ideas. I believe we need to take a more active role in recruiting new employees. I am aware that this is not just a local issue. The Sheriff’s Office has several civilian positions that do not require any certifications at the time of hire, and we should be promoting these positions to a broader audience. Outside of the Sheriff’s Office, our county is fighting a continuous battle with drugs, theft, mental health, and sexual assaults. We have knowledgeable officers out there doing the best they can to keep our community safe. They are well trained, however, we need to broaden that training to include current community changes, specifically diversity. I would like to build on the solid foundation of working relationships with other surrounding agencies to ensure proper care of the people of Vernon County. Further, I intend to promote the Drug/Sobriety Court in the hope that these programs will help those battling addiction to heal. I have also learned that there are some issues with radio communication and with response times. I believe these will be remedied by those divisions, once they are made aware of the locations and situations.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I can’t stress enough how important it is for our employees to be well cared for. The community is and always will be, the reason we face the things we do. We choose to risk our life for you, we choose to work in high stress for you, and that dedication will never change, no matter the outcome of this race. But more importantly, we can no longer afford to have politics or ego get in the way of our duty to protect and serve.

Philip Welch

Name: Philip Welch

Municipality: Resident of Westby

Occupation: Coon Valley Police Chief

Previous elected office: None

Community and group affiliations: Grace and Truth Bible Chapel, deacon; former Cornerstone Christian Academy school board; former mentor with Royal Rangers; founder of local chapter of Christian Service Brigade; teacher and volunteer at Living Waters Bible Camp; We the People Vernon County; foster care provider; City of Westby Board of Appeals

Why are you running for office?: I have the character, skills, and experience necessary to lead the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in these times. Over the last 25 years I’ve been employed in juvenile probation, schools, child care, adult corrections, & a family business. I have mentored youth and provided foster care. I’ve had specialized training in many areas of criminal justice. I’m the only candidate who has spent 7 years as the head of two different law enforcement agencies, responsible for all things necessary to operate an agency in the state of WI, from traffic stops to personnel to policy writing. I am passionate about serving the public, and this is an opportunity to bring my leadership to a larger, county-wide community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Broken families and fatherless children. Drug and alcohol abuse: which is the major driver of burglaries and thefts, plays a significant role in crashes, contributes to domestic violence and child abuse/neglect, and causes untold other victimization. Violence and disruption in the schools. Recruitment and retention of employees. Funding.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: It’s hard to say too much definitively before actually being in the position of responsibility and gaining more pertinent information that is not yet known to me. Some personnel issues within the Office need to be addressed, and how top leadership relates to the rest of the staff can be improved. These could empower all staff to strive for our code of conduct and better appreciate the workplace, which could boost the level of service by all staff to the community. Some limitations & checks need to be implemented on how take-home unmarked squads are utilized by command staff. Some things that wouldn’t necessarily be “handled differently” but maybe could be implemented initially or improved: better spiritual and mental health resources for staff and public, including a chaplaincy; grant writing/creative funding sources to improve public service; a full-time school resource officer; public forums & citizen academies to educate, reduce victimization, improve transparency, get comprehensive public feedback, and improve the connection between the community and all our staff.