2022 fall primary: 96th Assembly District candidate profiles

There are four candidates for the 96th Assembly District on the partisan primary ballot Aug. 9. Two Democrats — Mark Fritsche and Jayne M. Swiggum, and two Republicans — Holly Ottesen Liska and Loren Oldenburg.

The top vote-getters in each party will face each other in the fall election, which is Nov. 8.

For more information on voting and elections, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Name: Mark Fritsche

Municipality: Tomah

Occupation: My wife and I own a small business. I am a 5th generation Veteran. I have over 25 years of leadership experience in public service. I have served as a U.S. Army Officer, Environmental Project Manager, Tomah High School Girls Junior Varsity Fast-pitch Coach, Dodge County Emergency Manager, City of Fox Lake Firefighter, and the Director of Emergency Services overseeing 170 federal employees in Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS, E911, and Security at Fort McCoy.

Previous elected office: I have not served in an elected office, however, I have served on committees and boards for over 25 years at all levels of government. I have a master’s degree in Public Administration, a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and a B.S. in Natural Resources Management from UW-Stevens Point.

Community and group affiliations: Currently, I belong to the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and U.S. Army War College – Lifetime Member. I previously served on Gov. James Doyle’s Citizen Corps Council and Wisconsin Homeland Security Working Group, Previous community and affiliations include; the International Fire Chiefs Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management Association, Dodge County EPCRA Committee, International Association of Emergency Managers, Moraine Technical College Paramedic Committee, and City of Fox Lake Planning and Zoning Committee Tomah Youth Baseball Association, and Tomah Youth Soccer Association.

Why are you running for office?: I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Watching our Capital building under siege on January 6th, 2021 was horrifying and it stirred in me a need to step up in a bigger way. I am not a politician. I am a concerned citizen who is answering, what I see as, a call of duty to protect our democracy. I decided to run for this Assembly seat because I am fed up with the assault on our rights by the current radical right agenda.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: We must work to ensure that we are protecting our water and it is vital that we are good stewards of our land. I consider this our obligation to our children.

I will support local farmers. I believe we must work to take on “big ag” as I feel allowing a few huge companies with no local interest (some of which are foreign-owned) so much control creates a vulnerability in our food supply, and it is destroying our rural communities.

I am excited to see all the money that has come into our communities through APRA and other funding. I see municipalities hard at work addressing infrastructure issues and I applaud all the work and planning going into these projects. It’s wonderful to see the building that is underway throughout the district, but affordable housing remains a real issue here in the 96th.

I will address the lack of daycare options.

Funding formulas for rural schools and Medicaid reimbursement for senior care facilities desperately need work. We must assure we do not lose these services or these jobs in our rural communities due to consolidations.

I will fight for more funding for mental health and substance abuse assistance. Finding ways to better address these issues is critical to creating healthy communities; as well as lessening the workload of our schools, hospitals, and law enforcement.

I look forward to working to support exciting citizen initiatives like the watershed projects that are addressing flooding issues in our communities.

I strongly believe we need to stand up for our rights. My two teen-aged daughters have fewer rights than their great-great-grandmother. I am a strong supporter of women’s rights.

Gerrymandering and voter suppression are taking away citizens’ right, particularly, marginalized citizens, to vote. Where I grew up we were taught that cheating is wrong, it’s just that simple. We need to work to help people vote, not work to keep them from voting. I also know and understand the dedication and hard work of the clerks and poll workers throughout our district and I will always stand up for them against any baseless claims of voter fraud.

I want to work with my constituents to address issues in a way that best serves the people of our district. I firmly believe the solutions to the problems of the 96 th lie with the creativity and knowledge of the people of the 96th.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: When the current GOP-led legislature refuses to even have discussions nothing can get done.

This year they gaveled out for the year in March! This majority is not working, literally! We must flip this seat so that we can get to work supporting all Wisconsinites, not just the big-money influencers. I feel my military training, my work in public administration and my lived experience have given me the tools needed to represent the 96 th. I know there is a longing for a representative who will refuse to be a part of the partisan political games that have held our state back. I am up for the challenge. The time for change is now.

I would be honored to have the opportunity to go to Madison and get to work moving our district, and our state, FORWARD! Vote for me, Mark Fritsche, on August 9th.

Name: Jayne M. Swiggum

Municipality: Gays Mills

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Previous elected office: None, but I did run for State Senate in 2020. Despite accepting no donations and only spending $261 of my own money, I earned 1/3 of the primary vote.

Community and group affiliations: NOW (National Organization for Women), Emergency Nurses Association, American Humanist Association.

Why are you running for office?: I’m running for the working people of the 96th who are struggling with the price of healthcare, gas, groceries, childcare, medications, etc. For the past 22 years I have been helping others as a nurse. I am a proven, tenacious advocate for people—not corporations, political parties, or big money donors. Becoming the first Democrat since 1985 and the only woman ever to be the Representative of Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly is a natural progression of my skills as a caregiver. Nurses work tirelessly to find solutions to problems and I will continue to find solutions to problems facing the people of the 96th.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: There are many important issues which need to be addressed, but on June 24th the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe V Wade and made the 2022 election all about women’s rights and equality. This has given power over women’s reproductive healthcare to the states. Some states have made abortion not only illegal in their state, but getting an abortion in another state is a prosecutable offense for the woman and for those who have assisted her. The idea that at the moment of conception, a woman loses the right to determine what she will do with her body has made women second class citizens. Women must organize, march, demonstrate, and protest for equal rights just as the suffragettes did for the right to vote. Suffragettes were badasses and we must be, too.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: 1. When any legislation is brought to the floor of the Capitol in Madison, there must be discussion and debate. Today, the tactic of the majority party is to gavel in and out of session immediately to obstruct the legislative process and this has to stop. This is why an archaic law from 1849 is once again controlling women’s bodies in Wisconsin. We are being denied our right to be heard and I will fight to end this tactic. 2. Wisconsin refuses $1.6 billion in federal monies which are earmarked to expand Badgercare. Getting healthcare to more people should be the goal of every member of the legislature. We must roust out incumbents who have voted against this because they simply do not represent the people of Wisconsin. I will fight to accept that money because as a nurse, I know how important affordable, local healthcare is for the working people of Wisconsin.

Name: Holly Ottesen Liska

Municipality: Hillsboro

Occupation: Farmer/Homeschool Mother

Previous elected office: None

Community and group affiliations: Member of Vernon County Republican Party, Richland County Right To Life, ProLife WI and Wisconsin Customers Operators

Why are you running for office?: I am running for office because I believe that our freedoms are in grave danger and that we need bold and fearless people to serve the people in this legislature. Now more than ever, it appears our Constitutional Republic is under a multifaceted attack and we need people who are committed to serving their constituents and preservation of our freedoms fought and died for.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: One very important issue is that of climate change policies and their impact on the agricultural sector. Our farmers are struggling as it is and to impose illogical and impractical regulations on them is wrong and very dangerous for food security and the future of agriculture. I do believe we want to take care of the environment, but we need to use common sense in doing so and quit going after the poor farmers who are not the ones who make these decisions, but have to use what they are given to get the job done and feed the world.

Another would be the economy and gas prices. I am open to learning more from experts in the field about how we remedy this issue. I entertain the idea of suspending the gas tax, though it is a double edged sword, as it greatly impacts our roads that already need our attention and adequate funding. Our government officials have no problem spending our money, we want them to do so with common sense and respect for the people who pay taxes, so they truly benefit from this spending.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Several issues actually! Starting with education and the subjecting our children to hypersexualized content, removing a parent’s authority over their minor children and politically driven and outright racist ideologies that manipulate our youth in the most formative years of their lives. Along with forced masking in schools that has been proven ineffective and a violation of citizen’s rights. I do support one’s right to wear a mask if they so choose- no questions asked!

Another would be election integrity- we just had a massive victory per our Supreme Court regarding ballot drop boxes. However, in Vernon County alone we have purchased 33 Dominion voting machines that will be used in upcoming elections. People feel defeated, like their votes won’t count and it burdens me to know many won’t vote because of it. I would like to see hand counted paper ballots. It’s cheaper and eliminates the risk of fraud.

Lastly, I feel there is a great need for representatives to really get to know their constituents- their concerns, needs and expectations. I have a lot of great ideas, genuinely good intentions, etc. But, if elected, my job is to serve the people of the 96th State Assembly District, and as the kings of the land, they deserve to be treated as such. When my family and I go to the Capitol to testify on legislation, I’m often appalled at the disrespect shown to the people who take time out of their day, away from their families and off from work to come express their fears or how these bills directly impact their everyday lives. My faith has taught me to love others more than myself and to stand for what is right no matter what persecution may come as a result. That is what I will do and that is what we are lacking today.

Name: Loren Oldenburg

Municipality: Viroqua

Occupation: Farmer, State Representative for the 96th Assembly District, Small Business Owner

Previous elected office: State Representative 96th Assembly District, Town of Harmony Town Chairman, Westby Cooperative Creamery—(2003-2017, Board President, 2012-2017), Chaseburg Cenex Cooperative—(1999-2018, Board President, 2016-2018)

Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Church of Christ—Trustee, Vernon County Farm Bureau Member

Why are you running for office?: I am running for re-election because I know that the people of Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties value a Representative who listens to them, and tries to learn more about the issues that they are facing. It has been my honor to serve as Representative for the 96th Assembly District, and I look forward to continuing to do so.

This legislative session I was able to work with leaders, and members of our communities on issues like flood mitigation. I worked with state agencies, local elected officials, and community members to create a plan to reduce flooding in areas that have been previously devastated by floods. I also authored a bipartisan bill signed into law that helps with natural flooding solutions, and reduces the peak of floods.

I have also worked with local educators and my colleagues in the legislature to advance the state’s Youth Apprenticeship program. We did this by making the program more accessible to students, so they can find the career path that is best for them. Investing in programs like these is crucial, so that our youth are prepared for their future.

As Representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District I will continue to work with my colleagues from either side of the aisle, to best serve Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the 96th Assembly District?: There are a variety of important issues that we face in the 96th Assembly District from flooding, broadband internet expansion, support for farmers, and supporting our healthcare facilities and workers.

Vernon, Crawford and Monroe Counties have faced record flooding events. I have worked with members of local communities to address the specific concerns that they have regarding flooding. I have also worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to learn more about what we can do to mitigate future flood events. As a result of communications with local and state officials I have had legislation signed into law that will help with flooding. I know this is an issue that has impacted everyone in our area, and I will continue to make it a priority as your Representative.

While we are making progress with broadband internet expansion, we need to continue to focus on this in the state legislature. Having reliable high speed internet is great for tourism, attracting people to live and create businesses in the 96th district. I am proud to have supported $125 million in funding from the state budget for broadband expansion grants. We have seen millions of those dollars awarded to Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties to provide quality high speed internet to families and businesses who need reliable internet.

Farmers are crucial to the economy in Wisconsin, and especially so in the 96th district. This year we have seen record input costs. We need to work to find ways for farmers to be both profitable and sustainable in these times. I will continue to work for farmers in the legislature. This session I authored a bipartisan bill that would update the state’s farmland preservation program, and the tax cut that is provided to those who participate in the program. I also authored a bill focused on farmers’ mental health, that would connect them with a network of farmers who can support each other, as well as educational opportunities to help them avoid undue stress.

We are lucky to live in an area with quality healthcare facilities nearby. We need to continue to support our healthcare facilities, and the workers who provide us with such a high quality of care when we need it the most. We made great investments in Wisconsin’s healthcare this legislative session. Healthcare providers and programs saw significant and responsible increases in state funding. Some of these programs include long term care, direct care, dental care, chiropractic care, mental health and substance abuse services, emergency care, and more. I will continue to advocate for healthcare, and providers in Wisconsin, the care they provide to us is essential.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: There are definitely some issues that I would handle differently, like the amount of time and the number of obstacles people need to tackle when trying to get their license to work, or when filing for assistance from the state. I would also like the Governor and Legislature to have a better working relationship. Wisconsin benefits when we all work together.

Wisconsin’s unemployment system was a mess during the pandemic, but I am thankful that my office was able to help people navigate the unemployment system, and get their assistance from the state. One issue that has been such a problem is with people getting their occupational licenses from the state. We need to address and improve the state licensing system. The state has a workforce shortage, and getting these licenses to the professionals who need them is vital for the workforce in Wisconsin.

There has been a lack of communication between the Legislature and the Governor. The State of Wisconsin benefits when we all work together. A great example of this would be working together with the distribution of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Governor did not work with the Legislature to distribute this federal money. Fortunately, Legislators with backgrounds in agriculture, and also those who represent rural districts sent a letter to Governor Evers asking him to invest in some of the federal money in agriculture, to support Wisconsin’s farmers. More communication between the Legislature and Governor will be beneficial, and is a change I would like to see in the future.