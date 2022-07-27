2022 fall primary: Vernon County Sheriff candidate profiles

There are two candidates for Vernon County Sheriff on the fall partisan primary ballot Aug. 9. The candidates are Republicans Roy Torgerson and Scott Bjerkos.

The winner of the August primary will face independent candidates Janice Turben, Phillip Welch and Joe Keenan in the fall election, which is Nov. 8.

Roy Torgerson

Community and group affiliations: Member, Coon Valley Lions. Assistant Police Coordinator and Secretary, Vernon County Crime Stoppers. Treasurer, Vernon County Law Enforcement Association. Appointed member, Viroqua Airport Commission. Member and Private Pilot, Viroqua Area Flyers.

Why are you running for office?: As a lifelong resident of Vernon County with thirty years of experience with the Sheriff’s Office, I am running for the Office of Sheriff to truly help people, make a positive impact on the community, and keep Vernon County a safe place to live, work, and enjoy recreation. As Sheriff, my door will always be open to concerns and ideas to better serve the community while being a wise steward of county resources. As Sheriff, I will continue the education and prevention programs in schools and throughout the community. I will surround myself with the very best people and putting the right people in positions to best serve the community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Addressing increased mental health issues is of major concern. I will work with the county to bring back the Mental Health Crisis Team. I will focus on addressing the drugs wreaking havoc on our communities, devoting additional resources to substance abuse prevention and education, especially with our youth. Drug dealers will be held accountable to the fullest of my ability as your Sheriff. I will work hard every day to retain current staff and look utilize more tools to recruit new staff.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I will strive to maintain an open line of communication with the community, county agencies, municipal agencies, and neighboring law enforcement agencies. Criminals do not respect geographical boundaries therefore communication and networking with our neighbor is crucial. It has been my privilege to have been a part of the planning and securing of a new county-wide shared records and computer-aided dispatch system set to go live January 1st. Without any doubt, this system will enhance agency-to-agency communication.

Scott Bjerkos

Community and group affiliations: I am a member of the Republican Party. I am currently serving on the board of directors for Wisconsin Narcotics Officers Association and have been for the past 12 years. CLEAR Tactical Team member, Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, for the State of Wisconsin and have been for the past 19 years. A member of the West Central Metropolitan Drug Task Force. I am a member of the Coon Valley Lions Club. I am a member of the Viroqua Eagles Aerie 2707. Member of the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association. Member of the Vernon County Law Enforcement Association. I’ve served on the Western Technical College Advisory Law Enforcement Board.

Why are you running for office?: I’ve served in law enforcement for over 36 years, all with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and I’ve been in criminal investigations for the past 23 years and currently still serve as Investigator. During this time, I’ve seen my fair share of murders, predators, and drug traffickers. My time spent investigating major crimes in Vernon County has given me the ability to keep a pulse on the criminal activity in our area. My experience far surpasses our County; I’ve had the honor to cross paths with the best of the best investigators in the State and the Nation while helping on multi-jurisdictional cases on State and Federal levels. I have experience testifying in both State and Federal court proceedings, a task not for the faint of heart. I proudly wear the uniform of CLEAR Team as a Member (Wisconsin’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team). This Team responds statewide to dangerous Methamphetamine labs that threaten the lives of our communities.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office holds a special place in my heart. As Sheriff, I want to continue the Sheriff’s Office long history of protecting and serving, along with the pride one feels when putting on the uniform. Boosting employee morale and extending a hand to help nurture relationships across departments within and outside of the County will be my main mission. As the Sheriff, I would never ask another person to do something that I would not do myself; I will protect the Constitution by standing up for our God given liberties.

As Sheriff, I will provide county citizens with excellent service and protection. I am running for Vernon County Sheriff to provide the community with the best service possible, which is the service they deserve, As Sheriff I will help the public understand how to not become a victim; this starts with protecting our kids, supporting the elderly, and providing the best protection possible in the war on drugs.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Vernon County has seen major growth in the use of drugs, and the number of people who overdose. I have spent years working on Federal and State drug cases. As Vernon County Sheriff, I will continue to combat the war on drugs, and provide protection to our communities.

Protecting the children of Vernon County, I want to protect children in schools, and on the internet and social media. Internet sites and social media are where kids are bullied, harassed, and can fall victim to predators. As Vernon County Sheriff, I will work with parents to educate them on how to monitor their children’s online activity, and work with them to keep our kids safe.

Supporting the elderly, the threat of scams is increasing in Wisconsin and in Vernon County. I want to serve Vernon County as the Sheriff to support the elderly. It is important that we protect them from those who prey on them.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I would like to put more of an effort in ridding our communities of dangerous drugs. The presence of dangerous drugs is on the uprise. Drug overdoses in our communities is becoming more and more prevalent. We need to focus on stopping drug traffickers that are bringing Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamine into our communities and taking the lives of our youth.

I would like to focus on giving the employees of the Sheriff’s Office current and relevant training and expanding their training to include more topics on mental health and substance abuse, and especially how to deal with those situations an in informed and skilled matter. Also, extending our reach to organizations in the community that can aid veterans, elderly, juveniles, schools, and mental health.

I would like to create a more positive work environment at the Sheriff’s Office that would create more of a team environment.