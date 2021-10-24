2022 Medicare plans: Some new, some ending, all with changes

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which allows enrollees to choose their health and drug coverage for 2022, started on Oct. 15. All enrollment choices for next year must be made by midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Every plan offered in 2021 will have changes for 2022 – in premiums, deductibles, copayments, provider networks, covered medications, and benefits.

Some current Wisconsin beneficiaries may need to closely review their prescription plan for 2022 as seven Medicare Part D drug plans will be shutting down effective Dec. 31 – one from Anthem MediBlue; three from Express Scripts; and three from Wellcare. Enrollees impacted by these plan closures will be automatically assigned to another Part D plan offered by the same company. All affected beneficiaries were sent a mailing by their plan in late September or early October. If they fail to review the newly-assigned plan for 2022, they may risk having coverage that doesn’t suit their needs. They are free to enroll in any other plan they choose.

In total, 24 Part D prescriptions plans are available in Wisconsin for 2022, with premiums ranging from $6.60 to $133.30 per month. Most plans also have an annual deductible, up to a maximum of $480.00. There will be one new Part D prescription plan being offered next year, and four Part D plans are slightly changing their names.

There will be 17 Medicare Advantage plans available to Vernon County residents – six from Security Health Plan, five from Gundersen Quartz, three from AARP/United Healthcare, and three from Humana. There are also two choices for Medicare Savings Accounts, which are similar to a health savings account. Premiums for these plans range from $0 to $229 per month, in addition to the Part B premium.

For assistance in reviewing options for 2022 drug and health coverage, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323 or email: ADRCVC@vernoncounty.org. Assistance can be received by postal mail, email, phone and fax; however, in-person appointments may be limited due to the current health crisis.

Another resource for help understanding and comparing plan options include calling Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 (available 24 hours/day) or visit their website at www.medicare.gov. Additional resources include:

Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Part D Helpline (ages 60+) at 855-677-2783;

Disability Rights Wisconsin Part D Helpline (ages 18-59) at 800-926-4862;

Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long-Term Care Medigap Helpline at 800-242-1060.

All of the resources listed above also have information on assistance programs to help with Medicare costs, such as Part D plan costs and Part B premiums.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0