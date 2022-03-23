2022 spring election: Coon Valley Board of Trustees candidate profiles

In the village of Coon Valley, there are four candidates running for three positions on the Board of Trustees. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Amy Stakston-Wiedemann (incumbent), Mary Wruck (incumbent who was appointed to fill the late Jon Lee’s position), Russ Cornford (incumbent) and Debbie Andre.

The top three vote-getters will serve a two-year term beginning April 19.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety. Candidates are invited to submit a photograph to be published with their profile.

Amy Stakston-Wiedemann

Name: Amy Stakston-Wiedemann

Occupation: Human Resources/Payroll

Elected office you are vying for: Coon Valley Village Trustee

Other previously elected offices: Coon Valley Village Trustee

Community and group affiliations: No answer given.

Why are you running for office?: I am running for office because Coon Valley is my home and I will bring a fresh perspective with a wide range of personal and professional experiences that will contribute to the growth of our village. I will be diligent in making sure our village thrives while continuing to be an affordable, safe and welcoming place for residents and visitors.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Coon Valley?: I believe some of the more important issues facing Coon Valley are increasing the revenue base, upgrading water and sewer infrastructure and completing the park projects from previous years floods.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I don’t believe there are any current issues that I would handle differently. I ran two years ago to try to make a difference. I work diligently to understand the issues that face the village and what the best solutions would be for the residents, business owners and visitors.

Mary Wruck

Name: Mary Wruck

Occupation: Human Services Advocate

Elected office you are vying for: Village Trustee for the Village of Coon Valley

Other previously elected offices: I was appointed to the Village of Coon Valley Board in the fall of 2021.

Community and group affiliations: I am actively involved in my children’s Boy Scout Troop and 4-H club.

Why are you running for office?: I love to be involved in my community and would like a chance for all voices to be heard, especially families with children and the older population. The Village of Coon Valley has a wide array of citizens all with different needs. My family moved to Coon Valley in 2016. My children attend Coon Valley Elementary School and I feel that we live in a wonderful small community I would like to continue to offer my personal experiences to better serve my community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Coon Valley?: Flooding is an important issue in Coon Valley through the recent years of flooding in the village of Coon Valley. The Village has been working hard to preserve our beautiful area, the parks, and the community. Coon Valley has room for growth, both business and residential and I am hoping this can continue to be explored and pursued within the future. Coon Valley does an excellent job with its small businesses, but I feel there is still room for growth

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I really feel that The Village of Coon Valley is headed in an excellent direction to the future in being fiscally responsible and meeting the needs of all the community members.

Russ Cornford

Name: Russ Cornford

Occupation: Owner Star Auto Service

Elected office you are vying for: Village Trustee

Other previously elected offices: 40 years Coon Valley fire chief—current

Community and group affiliations: Fire dept and EMS 1st Responder 43 years

Why are you running for office?: To continue to be part of the team trying to make a difference. It’s about helping our town getting back to normal.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Coon Valley?: Getting our park back to normal, replacing water-sewer-streets, Main St. replacement, trying to find a way to hire more help.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I feel things are going as smoothly as possible considering there is a lot going on.

Debbie Andre

Name: Debbie Andre

Occupation: Data Analyst

Elected office you are vying for: Coon Valley Village Trustee

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Youth leader at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, Chief Inspector for elections in Coon Valley since 2020.

Why are you running for office?: I’ve been helping with elections that last couple of years and had a lot of fun with meeting people in Coon Valley. I want to do more to help the community and thought being a Village Trustee would be a good way to do that.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Coon Valley?: I think the annual flooding has been a huge negative impact on Coon Valley and I would like to work with village to find a resolution.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No answer given.

