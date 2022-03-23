2022 spring election: Vernon County Board of Supervisors Districts 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 & 19 candidate profiles

There are nine contested races for the Vernon County Board of Supervisors — Districts 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19 — on the spring ballot on April 5.

Below are the profiles of candidates running for District 11: Charles Jacobson (City of Viroqua) and Carson LaBelle (City of Viroqua); District 12: Mary Henry (City of Viroqua) and Michael B. Christenson (Town of Viroqua); District 13 Roger Call (City of Viroqua) and Alycann Whalen Taylor (City of Viroqua); District 14: Adrian Amelse (Town of Liberty) and Ole Yttri (Town of Webster); District 16: Paul Wilson (Town of Whitestown) and George C. Wilbur (Town of Whitestown); and District 19: Shawn C. Redington (Town of Greenwood) and Kay Stanek (City of Hillsboro).

The profiles of candidates running for District 6: Joseph B. Keliber (Town of Jefferson) and John J. Pedretti (Town of Jefferson); District 7: Lavon Felton (Town of Franklin) and Nathaniel Slack (Town of Franklin); and District 9: Martha Olson (Town of Viroqua) and Kevin Larson (Town of Viroqua) can be found online and in the Feb. 2 edition of the Vernon County Times, which was prior to the spring primary election.

Candidates in the other supervisory districts are unopposed. The candidates are as follows: District 1: Will Beitlich (Town of Bergen); District 2: Kyle Semke (Town of Hamburg); District 3: Lorn Goede (Town of Harmony); District 4: Mary Bringe (Town of Sterling); District 5: Rod Ofte (Town of Coon); District 8: David Eggen (Town of Christiana); District 10: Frank Easterday (Town of Clinton); District 15: Sandy Schweiger (Town of Clinton); District 17: Gail Muller (Town of Stark); and District 18: Kelli Mitchell (Town of Hillsboro).

Winners of the spring election will serve two-year terms; they will be sworn into office on April 19.

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County’s website.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety. Candidates are invited to submit a photograph to be published with their profile.

DISTRICT 11 Charles Jacobson

Name: Charles Jacobson

Occupation: Retired as Captain/Jail Administrator for Vernon County after 30 years

Elected office you are vying for: County Board District #11

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Eagles Aerie, Vernon County Law Enforcement Association

Why are you running for office?: I have spent my entire adult life either volunteering or working in positions to help others. I have been a first responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Medical Services Instructor and a Deputy Sheriff. Now that I am retired, I am able to run for County Board and I would love to continue my service to the people of Vernon County in this way.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: I think county offices and departments struggle to provide the same services that they have historically done in a day where the operating budgets are reduced every year. The County for well over 10 years has operated with either a zero percent budget increase or a reduction in budget. This leaves the supervisors less and less money to provide all of their services as each year wages take a higher percentage of the budget. I think that if the County continues to not give more money for operating budgets, that tough decisions need to be made to prioritize services and give the money needed to operate effectively and reduce or eliminate funding to low priority services or areas that are costing the county money.

I think the other area where Vernon County needs to take a look is in updating their financial infrastructure. The systems must be updated to allow for electronic bank payments, modernizing the interface between timesheets, payroll and leave time and in so doing an easier way will be in place to track spending in each office or department.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I think that as a whole the supervisors in Vernon County have done a good job in running the County. I don’t think it is fair to say an issue was handled incorrectly without having been able to review all of the information available. I do promise that if elected I will make sure to review all available information so that a proper, informed decision can be made.

Carson La Belle

Name: Carson V. La Belle

Occupation: Retired US Navy

Elected office vying for: Vernon County board of Supervisors, District 11

Previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Involvement with McIntosh Memorial Library an instructor and contributor in fund raising activities.

Why are you running for office?: I feel that if a person lives in a community they should participate in making it better for all its citizens.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Any area of the county not covered with high speed internet should be? Do we know what the condition of the water table is in the county (and the state)? Liquefied animal waste and chemicals put on the roads in winter might contribute to a water problem.

DISTRICT 12 Mary Henry

Name: Mary L. Henry

Occupation: Retired public and private school administrator and teacher of 35 years.

Elected office you are vying for: District #12 County Board Supervisor

Other previously elected offices: Menomonie—Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley Board

Community and group affiliations: Living Faith Food Pantry Capital Project

Why are you running for office?: To continue serving as your County Board Supervisor has been a great honor that has been entrusted to me to serve the public through using my judgment and supporting evidence to benefit our citizens. I’m compelled to continue moving Vernon County forward while always considering all aspects and long-term effects of Board decisions.

Working within the established State and County policies and procedures and maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers. Exploring opportunities to preserve our beautiful area and maximizing smart growth for our county. Improving our infrastructure, public safety, focus our county on energy alternatives and overall quality of life for our citizens.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Preserving our beautiful Driftless Area and being good land stewards to our watershed areas to prevent devastating flooding events. Building partnerships and utilizing grants to work and educate landowners; integrating county committees, and other government agencies to best serve our citizens, businesses and natural resources.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: The County Board Supervisors as a whole will always have to look at ways to improve as our needs change and evolve. Having systems, procedures in place with checks and balances of each area provides a more transparent government agency.

Mike Christenson

Name: Mike Christenson

Occupation: Retired. Previously owned Champions Fitness Center for 22 ½ years in Rockford, Ill., served on the Loves Park Fire Dept dive and rescue, worked part time with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Dept.

Elected office you are vying for: County supervisor District 12

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Church of Christ

Why are you running for office?: To get involved with decisions made for our county for a better future.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Keeping the county policies that favor our prosperity. Making sure we are aware of opportunities and grants that are available to us to make improvements.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No answer given.

DISTRICT 13 Roger Call

Name: Roger Call

Occupation: Semi-Retied

Elected office you are vying for: County Board Supervisor, District 13

Other previously elected offices: Two terms as County Board Supervisor, District 18

Community and group affiliations: No answer given.

Why are you running for office?: This term I have served on the Administration, Buildings & Facilities, Finance, Human Services, Redistricting, and Zoning Committees. The County Board is reducing its size from 29 Supervisors to 19 Supervisors. Several Committees are being combined when the new Board is elected. This is a major change for the County, and experienced County Supervisors are needed to make this vision work for the next term.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Vernon County had a $2,000,000 deficit when we planned our 2022 budget. Plans are starting to project our 5 year financial planning and capital projects this year. The expansion of the Solid Waste Landfill is going through engineering and environmental impact studies. The addition of the Residential Care Apartment Complex, Vernon Acres, impacts Vernon Manor financially until almost full occupancy occurs. In late 2021 the State of Wisconsin directed that inmates will no longer be housed in County Jails. This had been a revenue of almost $1,000,000 for Vernon County. The American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA, grants Vernon County around $5,900,000 over a 2 year period.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Yes, I think Vernon County should reach out more to our elected Wisconsin Assembly Representatives and Senators. In my opinion, the future County Board Chairman’s role is changing, and there is an opportunity to start a better relationship between the County and these Officials. The County should do more to participate with the Wisconsin Counties Association, (WCA). This past Term, I’ve been a member of the WCA Personnel and Finance Committee. These are organizations that prioritize support of legislation, and I feel more Vernon County Supervisors should be serving on these types of committees.

Alycann Whalen Taylor

Name: Alycann Whalen Taylor

Occupation: Owner of Bluedog Cycles downtown Viroqua opened 2005; Human Resources Manager of the Viroqua Food Cooperative since 2007; Volunteer Executive Director of Vernon Trails; Owned and Operated Driftless Gymnastics 2006-2019

Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Supervisor District 13

Other previously elected offices: Vernon County Supervisor District 16 currently in my 2nd term. Serving Currently on Personnel Committee, TPED Committee, Administration Committee. Previous Appointments: IT Committee, Revolving Loan Committee, Executive Committee; Viroqua Business Park Commission; Appointed by Gov. Evers to the Bi-partisan WI Small Business Regulatory Review Board. Appointed to Viroqua Police and Fire Commission-currently serving; Appointed Chair and member to Viroqua Tourism Commission 2006-2020; Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Board Member and Treasurer and Finance Committee member 2010-2020

Community and group affiliations: Friends Of Vernon County Parks and Forest; Vernon Trails; Wisconsin Woman in Business; Viroqua Hockey Association; Woman Entrepreneurs Network; Member of SHRM and WI SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management)

Why are you running for office?: Leadership and Activism are part of my constitution. I believe that local government is the cornerstone of our democracy. It can be the most impactful and important level of government, and yet it is often ignored by constituents and overshadowed by State and Federal political initiatives. Democracy is a privilege, not accessible to all people. I am called to serving because I believe that for democracy to be effective, it requires active participation. Being involved at this level has true impact on our daily lives and our future lives.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: I think in the short term the most important issue facing Vernon County is successfully managing the new organizational structure of the County. The County Administrator, the new Finance Director in collaboration with the new County Board has a big transition ahead of them with redistricting, consolidation of committees, and possible new budgeting practices.This a big change to how the county has been operating. I believe it is the right change, but careful over site, focus, and direction during this transitional time is needed and is key to ensure the future success of Vernon County.

Long term issues that face the county are hard for me to specify in one or two areas. The reality is that Vernon County is vast and its services and needs are big and complex. Vernon County has significant expenses that will requires strong analysis to maintain all it’s services in a fiscally responsible way, from Highway/roads, Dams, Flooding, Human Services, Landfill, Sheriff, etc. To focus in and say one is more important than another is difficult to do. This is where I rely heavily on the participation of my constituents to help direct and prioritize what they deem important.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I am not sure I would go so far to say there are issues that should be handled differently, but there are definitely areas of opportunity. There are many areas you could focus on, for today, I would like to touch base on restructuring, new investments, and community engagement.

As I mentioned earlier, restructuring is hard. There is a big change ahead. I understand that change is hard for many, but embracing new opportunities is key to success. County Board Supervisors are very engaged and knowledgeable about their home committees. However, holding an informed countywide view can be challenging. Often it feels that the County operates in silos, making it hard to see the full picture when it comes to planning, budgeting and overall leadership. This is why I am in fully support of having a County Administrator and Finance Director. These positions provide the layer of leadership needed to provide a clear broad understanding of Vernon County needs, and connects that to the whole of the County Board.

I believe Vernon County is missing opportunity for new growth. The relatively low budget allocated for Economic Development and Tourism is made evident on how Vernon County prioritizes both initiatives. Vernon County is rich with opportunity and ability to attract and generate revenue in a new and innovative way. I believe that there is untapped opportunity here that could have a profound positive impact if it was more of a priority. Currently, we lack emphasis and investment in the unique potential of Vernon County.

When talking about community engagement and involvement, I take a non-partisan approach to my commitments in all my county and local roles. I believe those I represent are expecting and deserving of that. I believe without this approach, you erode the ability to truly govern for the people.

My last point on community involvement is in regard to accessibility. Local government should be accessible to it’s constituents. People should have the ability to run for public office or participate in local government. We need to work hard at being accessible to all our constituents. A simple change of rotating the times of our County Board meetings could result in better community participation. We need to actively evaluate if how we are doing the peoples work is meeting the people’s needs.

DISTRICT 14 Adrian Amelse

Name: Adrian Amelse

Occupation: Retired with experience in manufacturing, marketing, engineering and business unit general management positions at Apple Computer and Cisco Systems.

What elected office you are vying for?: District 14 Vernon County Board Supervisor representing the village of Viola and the Towns of Liberty, Webster, Viroqua and Kickapoo.

Other previously elected offices: Elected Town of Liberty Supervisor (2013-present); Elected Vernon County Board of Supervisors representing District 20 (2014-present); Committees: Information Technology Chairman, Human Services, Senior Services, Finance, Tourism & Economic Development.

Community and group affiliations: Advisory Board Member, UW Electrical & Computer Engineering Dept.; District Delegate for Vernon Electric Cooperative; Viola Sportsman’s Club (Life Member); Member of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve & Valley Stewardship Network.

Why are you running for office?: I am an objective problem solver seeking to make a positive contribution to Vernon County government. We purchased our farm outside of Viola nearly 22 years ago and have an active interest in our community. A key tenet of my candidacy is ‘People First’. I am committed to listen and learn from all residents to properly represent our district and will personally respond to all calls or emails. If elected, I will put the residents of our district first and make decisions based on data vs. personal opinion or self interests.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Fiscal Discipline: I will take the time to evaluate our $25M annual county operating budget and do my best to ensure our tax dollars are being wisely spent. When I was a Business Unit General Manager at Cisco Systems, I encouraged my team to spend every dollar like it was their own. I will do the same if re-elected as your County Board Supervisor. As far as I am concerned, there is no greater responsibility than being informed and diligent when spending taxpayer money.

Economic development: I will make it a priority to explore ways to help create additional job opportunities for this area. I believe an opportunity exists to utilize our strengths in education, high-speed fiber optic broadband and entrepreneurial spirit in this area to help create additional job opportunities for our residents and business in Vernon County.

Grant Opportunities: Where possible, the county should continue to pursue additional grant opportunities. Now that we have a County Administrator, that should be a priority across all departments to help the taxpayer budget.

Environment: I was raised in WI and moved back here because I admire the beautiful landscape and recreational opportunities. I will be an advocate for sound environmental policy, small business owners, farming and tourism.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I think we should move towards priority based budgeting for our county with emphasis on programs and services that we provide to the taxpayers and residents. A priority based budgeting approach starts with the revenue available to county government, rather than last year’s expenditures. Programs and services are evaluated rather than entire departments with the goal of enabling a more flexible allocation of money. As a county, we provide many important services ranging from public safety, county roads, county parks, public health & vital human services for our senior citizens, veterans and children to name a few. Just like we do with our household budgets, we prioritize and focus expenditures on what’s most important and then make the necessary tradeoffs to balance the budget and make ends meet.

Thanks in advance for your consideration on April 5th.

Ole Yttri

Name: Ole Yttri

Occupation: Retired

Elected office you are vying for: Vernon County Board Supervisor District 14

Other previously elected offices: Currently, I am the Vernon County Board Supervisor for District 23 serving parts of the Towns of Webster, Stark, Union and Clinton. I have served as a supervisor since 2006, (for the last 16 years). Over the years, I have held a number of leadership positions: Vernon Manor Committee Chair, 16 years; Finance Chair, 14 years; Solid Waste/Recycling Committee; Zoning Committee, and Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee.

Community and group affiliations: I have served on the Town of Webster Board 19 years as Clerk for the town. I also represent the Vernon County Unit of the Wisconsin Towns Association as Chair. I served seven years on the Vernon Electric Co-op Board of Directors. I am currently serving the Redemption Chapel Church Board as Treasurer.

Why are you running for office?: I have devoted a large portion of my adult life serving my community as a volunteer. I have always felt that it is very important for citizens to show interest in their community’s growth and direction. I continue to have a keen interest in actively serving Vernon County. As a lifelong resident of Vernon County, I am proud of the assets—both natural and business-related—we are blessed with here in this beautiful part of the state of Wisconsin. As a county board member, I will always strive to protect our natural resources and our small businesses. Over my years of service to our county, I have gained a broad understanding of how the county government operates as well as how opportunities for improvement can be maximized. I feel I have the wisdom, experience, and dedication to continue to make a contribution to the people of District 14 as well as to Vernon County as a whole.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Last year, the Vernon County Board voted to hire an Administrator to assist in the operation of the county government. We also voted to reduce the Vernon County Board from 29 to 19 supervisors. These major changes will require leaders who are willing to listen as well as to present ideas. It will be a time of both learning and cooperating at all levels.

Improving budget management by creating a stand-alone Financial Department was a direction I supported. The Vernon County Departments do a great job serving the residents of the county and they do their best to stay within negotiated budgets. Some Vernon County Departments monitor their funds with internal staff, and most are doing a great job with this process. The purpose of the financial department is to bring all the financial outcomes to one central location for better fiscal management. I support this initiative.

The natural resources of Vernon County are among the most beautiful and valuable in the state. It is important that the delicate balance between promoting them and protecting them be a priority. This challenge must be part of the conversation of the county level as we strive to make Vernon County the best that it can be for its citizens.

The needs of our elderly population must remain a priority for serving by Vernon County. I am proud to have been instrumental in the addition of the Vernon Acres Assisted Living Project—a well-needed facility for the county. As the residents of Vernon County age, this facility will continue to provide a resource for families so that loved ones can live safely and well close to home.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I support dedicating some of the Vernon County Farm for future business development. The County Farm also contains some of the best farming soil in the county, and once again, a balance needs to be maintained when determining its use.

I support the placement of county board members in committee assignments based upon both their skills and interests. The County Administrator will be assigning committee appointments, and it will be important to gather information from all board members as to their individual skills, experience, and interests in order to create the best match for each member to serve effectively.

It is my plan to continue to serve the county government for another two-year term. I would appreciate your vote on April 5, 2022.

DISTRICT 16 Paul Wilson

Name: Paul Wilson

Occupation: My family and I reside and operate a small business, Wilson Wrenchin LTD, in rural Ontario. I grew up farming on my family’s farm in Whitestown.

Elected office you are vying for: I am running for the District 16 County Board Supervisor position.

Other previously elected offices: No answer given.

Community and group affiliations: Vernon County GOP

Why are you running for office?: If elected, I look forward to working with my community to represent our district, bring county level awareness to the local level and help to move the future of our district in a positive direction. Having grown up here, I understand the many great things our area has to offer and understand the importance of standing strong for local values and community. I want to make sure those values are heard at the county level.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: No answer given.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No answer given.

George C. Wilbur

Name: George C. Wilbur

Occupation: Attorney, part time farmer and Town Chair.

Elected office you are vying for: County Board Supervisor—District 16 (which includes the Village of Ontario, the Town of Forest, most of the Town of Whitestown and the north edge of the Town of Union.)

Other previously elected offices: Currently I am the Chair of the Town of Whitestown. I have previously served as a Town Supervisor, Town Treasurer, Chair of the Town Plan Commission and as Vernon County District Attorney.

Community and group affiliations: Friends of the Kickapoo Reserve, Farmers Union, Vernon Electric Cooperative, Viroqua Food Cooperative, former member of the board of Vernon Economic Development, Inc., and former president of Kickapoo Woods Cooperative.

Why are you running for office?: I am a proponent of local control and a fiscal conservative. I will represent those viewpoints on the County Board. I believe in contributing my time to public service for the common good. I have significant experience and knowledge of government operations that I can put to work for the people of Vernon County.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Vernon County has for the first time hired an Administrator and a Finance Director, and has changed the districts and size of the County Board and the committee structure. As the new county board reorganizes, it will face significant challenges to insure that county government is accountable to the people. It must also respects the role of the rural villages and towns, which are the heart of local government.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Overall, the county seems to be running pretty well. In particular I am impressed by the good operation of the Highway Dept, the Sheriff’s Dept and the Landfill/Recycling operation. These departments are important to us and deserve our support.

DISTRICT 19

Shawn Redington

Name: Shawn Redington

Occupation: Farmer and school bus driver for Hillsboro Schools

Elected office you are vying for: County Board Supervisor District #19

Other previously elected offices: Vernon County Board Supervisor 2011-current, Committees served on the Human Services (chair 2019-2021), Building & Facilities, Solid Waste, Legal Affairs, and Board of Health; Town of Greenwood Supervisor 2011-2021; President of the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Association from 2011-2021.

Community and group affiliations: 1989-present Knights of Columbus – Saint Anthony’s council; 1996-present Hillsboro Lions Club, July, 2014-June, 2015 elected District Governor of 27D2, July 2016-June, 2016 elected Council Chair for Wisconsin; 1996-2008 Vernon County Fair Building Superintendent; 1994-2005 Adult Leader in Vernon County 4-H, 1997-2005 Youth Ambassador Advisor.

Why are you running for office?: I have always felt local government plays the largest role in citizens’ daily lives. This has driven my passion to assure local government is transparent and accessible to all the citizens of Vernon County and that the district I would represent has a strong and vocal advocate to assure their fair share of county resources.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: There are numerous critical issues facing the county in upcoming years. Balancing the budget is an issue currently seen at every level of government affecting many counties around us and local municipalities. Future supervisors will need to coordinate on creative solutions to provide the services without using Ho-Chunk funds and/or American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover the short falls. The board will need to make tough decisions about how the county can become more efficient to save money thru all departments.

Another issue is the possible expansion of the Vernon County landfill. Supervisors will need to listen to experts to determine if it is financially and environmentally responsible to expand the landfill. If the expansion is not the path forward other options must be explored to assure reasonably priced alternatives are offered to the citizens.

As farms in Wisconsin are growing larger so too is the machinery used, it will be important in the future to assure our roads are equipped to handle this weight load. Infrastructure funding currently does not meet the needs. Supervisors must find new funding to improve Vernon County’s roads and bridges.

These are just a few issues facing our county in upcoming years. By working together as a board, respecting others’ opinions, and actively searching for solutions I feel confident our county can come out stronger from facing these challenges. I hope to serve the county for another two years and be part of the board that tackles these issues.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Maintaining a balanced budget is critical. Whenever possible in the future the board must strive to achieve this without relying on General funds or Ho-Chuck funds to balance budget as we’ve historically done. Supervisors must review how the county can become more efficient to save money thru all departments while still providing services to our residents.

Kay Stanek

Name: Kay Stanek

Occupation: Retired

Elected office you are vying for: County Supervisor District 19

Other previously elected offices: County Supervisor District 28, Alderman City of Hillsboro

Community and group affiliations: Women’s Civic Club, Quilt of Valor Foundation

Why are you running for office?: To support eastern Vernon County citizens, businesses, hospital and clinics, schools, farmers and volunteer groups.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Maintaining important county services and stretching existing funding sources to cover those costs.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: There are many changes being implemented with this election. Understanding and reviewing how the changes are working will need to happen.

