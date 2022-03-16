2022 spring election: Viroqua Area School Board candidate profiles

There are four candidates running for Viroqua Area School Board. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Marina Abt (incumbent), Patricia Belke-Becker, Ben B. Gald and Angie Lawrence (incumbent).

The top two vote-getters will be elected for a three-year term beginning Monday, April 25.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Marina Abt

Occupation: Patient Access at Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers

Elected office you are vying for: Viroqua Area School Board

Other previously elected offices: Viroqua School Board

Community and group affiliations: Bethel Butikk volunteer, Former Girl Scout Leader, and Former Viroqua Parent Group President.

Why are you running for office?: I am running for this position to be a strong advocate for our public school system-to ensure that Viroqua Schools is the best it can be. To be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, and students. To work as a team, to focus on student growth, and to ensure success of every student at Viroqua Area Schools.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Viroqua School District?: The most important issue is always our students: their success, well-being, and growth. We need to create an environment where they enjoy learning and take pride in their school and community. Another issue is that our community is divided, as a board member we need to be accountable, transparent, and fair to our students, staff, and community.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I think we need to re-establish morale among our district staff and work to create a balance in our district.

Patricia Belke-Becker

Occupation: Retired Community Health Educator

Elected office you are vying for: Viroqua School Board

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Vernon County Republican Party; State of Wisconsin Volunteer Ombudsman Program; Resident Council, Park View Manor (past); American Red Cross Volunteer Educator; NCHEC-National Association for Health Education and Credentialing; American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance

Why are you running for office?: I have a lot to offer the Viroqua School District. I have worked with school districts in seven counties doing various educational programs and providing students opportunities for growth and leadership. I have spent eight years working with CESA 5 (Cooperative Educational Service Agency). I am an experienced and successful grant writer. I have been involved in some state curriculum development with Viterbo University Master Credits attached.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Viroqua School District?: Currently the Viroqua School District has a great deal of grant money they’re unable to implement. Each year the money has to be returned if not used placing a greater burden on the taxpayers to accomplish the same goals. Although they are looking for a person to implement them they have not hired someone yet and it’s possible the money for this school year will have to be returned.

I believe the Viroqua School Board needs to focus more on real issues concerning the school district such as homelessness and hungry students, and not so much on things like Homecoming and Prom

I believe the curriculum should include opportunities for illiterate students to learn to read and write. I believe it should also provide more opportunities to challenge the more advanced students. It’s important to note there are some programs for advanced students to which they are excelling in. I believe, as a board, we can do better.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Yes: Improve curriculum opportunities. Provide an after school program that offers a third meal of the day. Utilize grants to their fullest dollar amount. Focus more on what school duties are their concern and less on items that really are not their concern. Develop clear goals and objectives for the school year in order to remain focused on their duties. Be present in the community and know what parents and community members’ concerns are and what they are proud of.

We are servants of the community and knowing what they want is vital to the success of the Viroqua School District. Maya Angelou said, “It takes a village to raise a child.” It takes all of us to assist in the success of our students.

I am Patricia Belke-Becker and I am running for the Viroqua School Board. May I have your vote?

Ben B. Gald

Occupation: Self Employed

Elected office you are vying for: Viroqua School Board

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Eagles Club, Viroqua Basketball Club

Why are you running for office?: I am running for school board to broaden the diversity of the board to include a member who is a parent and has children currently enrolled in the school.

My top five items for improvement would be: Bring back common sense decision making for our children; Control foolish spending; Improve preventative maintenance of school property; Improve our sports programs to be more competitive; Encourage and support parents rights and voices in their children’s education and decisions that are made at the school board level.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Viroqua School District?: Overpowering dictatorship of certain school board members, a one sided approach. Inconsistent decision making and lack of common sense. Transportation needs & staffing. Drop off procedures/parking lots. Support our troubled youth and identify students that are at risk.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Hiring and promoting local teachers and staff from within our community to leadership positions. Ensure that our administrators and staff have the right credentials and work experience to match the needs of our district. Support parents in their right to make personal medical decisions for their children. It is not the schools decision it is the parents decision.

I look forward to serving the community and school aged children, there are better days ahead.

Angie Lawrence

Occupation: Business Owner, Viroqua Area Foundation-Secretary, Western Technical College Board, Viroqua Area School District Board-President, and Community Volunteer

Elected office you are vying for: Viroqua Area School District Board Member

Other previously elected offices: Viroqua Area School District Board Member

Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Area Foundation, Friends of Vernon Memorial Healthcare, RedLou Mobile Library, Viroqua Fire Department Training Tower Project, Viroqua Cemetery Project, LF Food Pantry Project, Viroqua School & Community Sports Facility, McIntosh Memorial Library Project, Read Across America, and CSOA Member

Why are you running for office?: Education is the answer to all problems within our society. I want every student that attends Viroqua Area Schools to be career and college ready as well as have a love of learning.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Viroqua School District?: Education is rapidly changing, students require more hands-on opportunities in the areas of technology, robotics, science, music, art, engineering, environmental studies, communication, and collaborative spaces to meet the developmental growth necessary to be career and college ready. Educating our present and next generation requires working collaboratively with our local businesses, technical colleges, and universities to meet these educational needs of the future. Building relationships with all of these partners takes time that we haven’t had over the last several years because of the Pandemic. We are now moving forward in these areas in order to meet the needs of all of our students. It’s more important than ever to provide a well-rounded education for each student so that they will be able to adapt to the constant changes that will be required of them in the future.

We have students, teachers, and families that are in need of assistance with mental health problems for many different reasons. We are working to provide assistance in our buildings to help to meet these growing needs. Mental health needs aren’t something that is new to schools across our country, but it is something that our society has become more aware of over the last several years. The Pandemic has put a lot of additional stress on children, families, community members, and healthcare workers in the community that we love. Meeting these growing needs is difficult because of the additional costs and counselors required to provide these services.

Affordable, high quality, and easily accessible childcare is a huge problem in our county. For every seven children that requires childcare in our area there is only one spot available. In order for our community to thrive and grow we need to have more childcare openings for our families. We have wonderful childcare providers in our area but there just aren’t enough spots available for our working families. With the assistance from Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Viroqua Area Schools has been able to collaborate and purchase a building that we are working to convert to an Early Learning Center. This collaborative effort has created an opportunity to meet the growing needs of childcare for our families, children, and businesses.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I believe that the school board and administrative team have acted in an extremely responsible and thoughtful way throughout the Pandemic. The decisions that have been made throughout the last couple of years have been difficult, but they have allowed out student to learn in a face to face environment unlike many other districts throughout the country.

I feel that people used to be able to have a conversation about an issue that there was a difference of opinion. I have seen over the last couple of years that the anger in people is at a level that the ability to have a conversation has been very difficult. When a person is on a school board they are making decisions for thousands of people. We have students, families, caregivers, community members, and an elderly population that have a multitude of health problems that we’re trying to protect. This has been an unprecedented time of challenge for the families in our district. These have also been very difficult times for school board members, administrators, and teachers. We are all working diligently to make the best decisions to keep our students in school learning at the highest of levels. I am proud of the work that we’ve accomplished in the Viroqua School District in order for our students to be in class learning and our teachers to be able to teach our students regardless of the decision from families that want face to face or virtual education. Thank you to all of our students, families, teachers, administrators, healthcare workers, essential workers, and community members over the last two years in supporting education and the ability of our students to be able to grow and learn.

Communication is always something that we can do better as a school district and board. We are striving to communicate on a higher level by televising, recording, and having live feed board meetings. We are organizing a community gathering this fall to celebrate the past and focus on the future. The district will be gathering information from a community survey this spring to find out what the expectations are from our community for the future. We want to hear from our community and address the needs of our district to best serve our students, teachers, and families.

