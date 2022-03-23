2022 spring election: Viroqua City Council Wards 4, 6 & 8 candidate profiles

In the city of Viroqua, there are three contested races for City Council — Wards 4, 6 and 8. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Tanja Birke (incumbent) and Trina Shaner, Ward 4; Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent) and Kristine K. Brueggen, Ward 6; and Kristal Welter (incumbent) and Mike Brudos (Ward 8).

Also on the ballot are Gregory Splinter Ward 2 (incumbent) and Justin Running, candidate for mayor. Current Mayor Karen Mischel ended her re-election campaign in February; her name will still be on the ballot. The candidate profile for mayor can be found online and in the Feb. 2 edition of the Vernon County Times, which was prior to the spring primary election.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety. Candidates are invited to submit a photograph to be published with their profile.

WARD 4 Tanja Birke

Name: Tanja Birke

Occupation: Home Care Consultant and Provider

Elected office you are vying for: Alderperson Ward 4

Other previously elected offices: I have been honored to represent Ward 4 for two terms. I have previously served on the Tourism Commission and the Public Safety Committee and currently sit on the Public Works Committee and the Building Committee as well as being Chair of Finance/Personnel Committee.

Community and group affiliations: Citizen’s Action of Wisconsin which advocates for economic, racial and environmental justice.

Why are you running for office?: During my 4 years of service, we have accomplished a lot, thanks to a dedicated and skilled staff. We brought both our Police Department and our City Hall into the present by moving them out of unsafe and inadequate buildings into new, state of the art facilities that include space for community engagement as well as a safe room for disaster preparedness. We addressed aging and failing infrastructure such as streets, sewer and water projects. We improved our parks. We authorized TIF funding to assist with the development of the Historic Fortney. We are working with the DOT to address pedestrian safety on our Main Street corridor, and we collaborated with the County to develop the north-end Business Park, which will benefit our tax base and set us up for future growth and development. We have managed to accomplish all of this while staying within our budget. We have improved budget efficiency and transparency. I hope to be a part of continuing this progress, while keeping our budget balanced and our tax rates within our promised limits.

In addition, although my family settled in this area in the 1800’s, I believe strongly that anyone who chooses to live or work in our community, no matter how long or short a time they have spent here, should have an equal voice in their local government. Viroqua needs dedicated and informed leaders to ensure a strong and vibrant community that honors the past, listens to the present, and is ready for the future. I will always take the time to fully understand all sides of an issue before making a decision, prioritizing the greater good of our community over all, and considering how a decision impacts everyone, especially those who do not hold power.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: Housing is a very real concern—without adequate housing, we won’t be able to attract businesses to our community, and we have been working with developers on multiple housing projects. I am also an advocate for pedestrian and bike safety, resilient infrastructure, risk mitigation, financial security, balanced budgets and using money wisely to ensure that we are ready for both the predictable and unpredictable needs in our future.

Finally, our best and most important resources are our people, the building blocks of a strong and healthy community. There will always be issues that threaten to divide our community but I believe we are stronger and better when we work together. What these issues show us is that we have work to do and I believe that we can find ways to talk about them and bridge those divides. Living in a small town means that we live and work in the same place and we cannot afford to have divisions. I believe there is much more in Viroqua that unites us!

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: We are so lucky to have a dedicated and incredibly skilled staff who have helped us identify needs and access the financial resources to move forward with many projects that previously had been “kicked down the road”. We need to acknowledge and reward leadership, skills and dedication with competitive living wages and opportunities for staff development. We also need to turn our attention to creating a comprehensive plan that addresses housing shortages, risk reduction for climate change, and smart development.

Trina Shaner

Name: Trina Shaner

Occupation: I am the General Manager of Americinn (formerly Vernon Inn and Suites) where I have been for twenty-six years.

Elected office you are vying for: City Council Alderman Ward 4

Other previously elected offices: I am a first time candidate.

Community and group affiliations: Member of the Viroqua Eagles Aerie 2707 and Viroqua Running-Johnson-Ray VFW Post 3032

Why are you running for office?: I chose to run because I believe in our community and all it has to offer. To me, being an Alderperson is not about being a career politician, it’s about representing the people of our community and to make sure the voices of all citizens are heard. It’s more about a citizen such as myself who is willing to step up and make sure the people are heard and get the services they need and respectfully deserve.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: I believe every issue the city faces is important. I think the focus at this point is our recovery after Covid 19. We need a unified action plan that emphasizes recovery and the rebuilding of our local community and it’s economy.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I believe there is always room for improvement We’ve all heard the old saying “out with the old and in with the new” but if the new isn’t working maybe we should bring back some of the old and approach it with a different strategy. Everyday our community is faced with new challenges and I believe they should be faced with fresh new thinking to overcome them.

WARD 6 Cyndy Hubbard

Name: Cyndy Hubbard

Occupation: Mother, retired pilot

Elected office you are vying for: Ward 6 alderperson

Other previously elected offices: Ward 6 alderperson, Church Board, Bethel Home Foundation Board

Community and group affiliations: Vernon Economic Development Association, Vernon County Historical Society, Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library, Liberty Pole UMC, Valley Stewardship Network, Hubbard Hills, Arbor Day Foundation, National Audubon Society, Gathering Waters, National Wildlife Federation, National Park Foundation, International Crane Foundation, Women in Aviation International, Military Women’s Memorial

Why are you running for office?: My parents, Lowell and Carol Hubbard, set an example for me of community service. My father was a Vernon County Deputy Sheriff, a Juvenile Probation Officer, and a Viroqua City Alderperson. My mother taught 2nd grade in the Viroqua Area Schools for 29 years. Continuing that tradition, I served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before beginning my career in the private sector.

I am proud to be part of a City Council that, along with an outstanding City Hall staff, has accomplished so much while keeping the taxpayer in mind by taking advantage of grants and low interest rates. We have a new police station; Park Bowl improvements including new cement bleachers; an almost finished new City Hall with a much-needed Community Room; new Library; important work has been done on our infrastructure including our water, sewer, and streets; and the new Viroqua Business Park that adds a lot of tax base setting the City up for expansion for decades to come with most of the construction paid for with federal dollars. These accomplishments were done while keeping the tax levy level.

We created a more open and transparent budget process this past year allowing citizens to more easily listen and offer their opinions.

I know there is more to do. With my experience on the council, my relationships with the City Staff, my deep roots in this community, and my understanding of the opportunities ahead of us, I will continue to serve with the best interests of all Viroquans as my top priority to keep Viroqua Growing Forward.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: Affordable Housing—We recently learned from Gov. Evers’ office that the City of Viroqua has been selected to receive $6 million from the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant program to help address the ongoing shortage of affordable housing in our community.

Childcare—The City Council approved the conditional use of 601 Arena Drive (the former Fair Haven Assisted Living) by the Viroqua Area Schools as an early learning center and/or childcare facility/preschool. This is definitely a step in the right direction.

We need a more Pedestrian-friendly Main Street. Positive steps to address this issue will start in 2023 using a grant from the Wisconsin DOT and a grant from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

As Viroqua grows we are also becoming increasingly diverse. In our small town of just over 4500 people we are fortunate to have a diverse population with different cultures, races, religions, backgrounds, and sexual orientations. Learning from each other and creating a welcoming community for all is some of our most important work.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Our Diversity Board did not work out as we had hoped, but we are not giving up or ignoring our responsibility to build a more inclusive community. The City Council is addressing the topic of diversity now by seeking the advice of consultants to assist us in uniting our community. We need to find a way to talk and listen to each other to find common ground.

Kristine K. Brueggen

Name: Kristine K. (Kris) Brueggen

Occupation: Nurse Practitioner. I have served the Viroqua area with Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Gundersen Viroqua Clinics from 1998-2017. For the last 5 years, I have practiced in Palliative Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.

Elected office you are vying for: I am running for Alderman in Ward 6.

Other previously elected offices: I have no previously elected offices in any branch of public service.

Community and group affiliations: I am a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, and serve on the parish council. I am involved in several professional organizations including the American Nurse’s Association, National Organization of Hospice and Palliative Nursing, Wisconsin Nurse’s Association, Palliative Care Network of Wisconsin, State and National POLST Coalition, International End of Life Doula Association.

Why are you running for office?: I am running for office for several reasons. The most important reason is to serve my community. Giving back to the city that I have been a resident of for almost 40 years is a priority for me. My husband, Mark, and I have raised three daughters in Viroqua, and have been very proud of the excellent schools, safe community, friendly people, and beauty of this city. I have been a lifelong resident of Vernon County, and I believe it has been a great place to grow up, raise a family, work, socialize, and recreate in. I want to be involved in making sure this continues for all current and future residents and visitors of Viroqua. I want to make sure that the voices of ward 6 continue to be heard and that their needs are being addressed. I want to be an advocate for my ward in matters that are important to them and to the city.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: Important issues that affect the city are numerous. I will touch on three here. First, making sure that the city ordinances are followed for the safety and protection of the community and to keep our city beautiful. Second, making sure that the tax dollars of the hard-working people of Viroqua are spent wisely and that the money spent makes a positive difference. Finally, keeping Viroqua an attractive and diverse place to visit, to raise a family, work, play, retire, and be proud of.

I believe that everyone has a voice, and a right to make their opinions known. There are issues that are very important to people in this city, and we all need to work together for the best outcomes. We cannot always agree, but we can come together for the good of the city.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I have not been directly involved in the City Council in the past, so I cannot claim to be knowledgeable of the details in some of the decisions that have been made by the council in the past, but I do think that if questions about the handling of issues arise, the City Council should respond quickly so that issues are resolved.

WARD 8 Kristal Welter

Name: Kristal Welter

Occupation: Retired (Former Disability Claims Manager for Ins. Co.)

Elected ofﬁce you are vying for: City of Viroqua Ward 8 Alderperson (incumbent)

Other previously elected ofﬁces: Appointed to the Viroqua Common Council September, 2020 to present. Formerly elected to City Council in Richﬁeld MN with appointment to Planning Commission Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee; also served on the MN Governor’s statewide urban planning design team and other city boards and commissions. Currently I serve Viroqua on the Plan Commission and Public Safety, Public Works and Personnel and Finance committees.

Community and group afﬁliations: Coulee Region Trout Unlimited Board Member and Program Chairperson.

Why are you running for ofﬁce?: Viroqua is a very special place. It is my hope to use my years of experience in city government to serve and beneﬁt our community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: Housing; the need for sensible planning; transportation; maintaining a vibrant downtown and creating a healthy diverse community.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: As a Council, we are working through our challenges and issues but we are not yet addressing some of them in a planned way. For example, we need to address our aging housing stock as well as the availability of affordable housing for young families and older people.

Mike Brudos

Name: Mike Brudos

Occupation: Owner at Brudos spray foam insulation

Elected office you are vying for: City of Viroqua alderperson ward 8

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: None

Why are you running for office?: I would like to see the wonderful Viroqua values that have been a part of the community for generations incorporated with new and exciting ideas to continuously grow Viroqua’s diversity.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: ATV/UTV routes in Viroqua.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No. I do feel that there is always room for improvement concerning citizen and public safety.

