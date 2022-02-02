2022 spring primary: City of Viroqua mayor

There are three candidates running for mayor of the city of Viroqua. The candidates on the spring primary ballot on Feb. 15 are Todd Overbo, Karen M. Mischel (incumbent) and Justin Running.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Karen M. Mischel

Name: Karen M. Mischel

Occupation: Mayor of Viroqua and Organic Farm Inspector

What elected office you are vying for?: Mayor

Other previously elected offices: Vernon County Board of Supervisors and the Viroqua Food Co-op Board of Directors

Community and group affiliations: I am a member of the Viroqua Fire Department, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and the Main Street Alliance.

Why are you running for office?: It has been my privilege to serve this community as the Mayor since 2018. During this time, we have made many important investments in our city infrastructure including long overdue replacements of City Hall, the Police station, the Park Bowl bleachers and water/sewer/street upgrades. As we shift our focus to improvements to the Fire station, Public Works buildings, traffic and street safety, and our parks and community spaces, I want to bring a focus on efficiency and renewable energy sources to this development.

During my time as Mayor, we have taken steps to provide more transparency and community involvement. Through new budget processes, more access to city agendas and meeting attendance, and increased public engagement, we have made it easier than ever to be part of the decision-making for your city, but we can still do better. I want to continue that work to ensure everyone feels like they have a voice when their lives are impacted. That includes the commitment to make Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultation part of our standard practices.

We have seen some amazing new businesses join our Main Street and improvements to existing ones during some incredibly difficult times for small businesses. I want to be an advocate for our local economy by continuing to work closely with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street and Main Street Alliance; keeping doors open and making Viroqua a place new businesses want to invest.

My 17 years in the US Merchant Marines instilled in me the importance of strong leadership, effective communication and a sense of duty. I am committed to continuing those qualities in my current role. In the last four years Viroqua has made significant investments in our community and I want to continue the work that we’ve started together.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: One of my biggest passions right now is addressing the need for increased Emergency Medical Services. This is a challenge across our state but we are really feeling the impacts here in Viroqua with increased calls for first responders, and we currently don’t have a system in place to adequately answer that call. As the city works towards areas where we can help, the bigger question is how do we pay for these services and can we recruit even more volunteer responders than what we are already privileged to have? My role is to continue to be a voice for Viroqua with policy makers in Madison to really look at how the lack of support and funding for municipalities puts communities like ours in really difficult positions. I believe in being part of the solution and that also inspired me to join our fire department and complete the Emergency Medical Responder course to help fill the need.

This year I’m excited we are taking a close look at how we are recruiting and retaining excellent employees for the city. Each department has a direct impact on our quality of life and we need to be leaders in recognizing the importance of making sure we have enough police officers, firefighters, utility workers and city hall staff to provide the best services possible.

There are many issues that we are constantly working on behind the scenes, but this year as Mayor I also want to continue to address our housing shortages for people who work here but are finding it increasingly difficult to find an affordable place to live. And also for those who recognize what a great place Viroqua is but simply can’t find anywhere to live. As we recruit new businesses we need to have accessible housing and childcare options or businesses will build elsewhere.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: There’s always more work to do and we can always strive to do better but having had a front row view of the city’s response to some really trying times, I couldn’t be more proud of the work our staff has done. It’s their commitment to show up each day for us all that makes me want to continue to be part of that team.

Todd Overbo

Name: Todd Overbo

Occupation: Retired from Department of Corrections 21+ years. Currently Residential Assistant for Campbell Family Homes.

What elected office are you vying for?: Mayor

Other previously elected offices: Vernon County Board of Supervisors.

Community and group affiliations: None currently.

Why are running for office?: As a Viroqua citizen for over 30 years, it is a sad day when the members of our City Council and Mayor do not Honor those who Protect Us, Serve Us and Keep Us Safe. We need to be Brave enough to Restore them to a place of honor.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: We need to be Brave enough to Restate Diversity. Living in Viroqua all these years, I am offended that it has been insinuated that Viroqua is not diverse. My question to those is “where is the evidence of this”? Diversity needs to be defined so it can be measured.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: We need to be Brave enough to Return to in person City Council Meetings. There is no need to be doing Zoom meetings. Schools are meeting, local civil service groups are meeting. We need to be transparent with our citizens.

Justin Running

Name: Justin Running

Occupation: Vice President of Running Inc.

What elected office you are vying for?: Mayor of City of Viroqua

Other previously elected offices: Vernon County Board of Supervisors- Supervisor representing District 15 2017-Current; Vernon County Board of Supervisors- Chair 2020-2022

Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Fire Department, Vernon County Hazardous Materials Team, Emergency Medical Responder, Member of the Viroqua Area School Design Team, Viroqua Chamber Business Member, President of the Wisconsin Association of Taxi Cab Owners, previous member of the Good Shephard Lutheran Church Council

Why are you running for office?: I am seeking election of Mayor to provide servant-leadership for the community in which I grew up in and along with my wife, Amanda, choose to raise our children in and base our business out of. I enjoy being actively involved in the community with high regards to the past, present and future of Viroqua. We are so fortunate to have access to high quality healthcare, exceptional schools, as well as large and small businesses to provide services and employment. As a servant leader I believe in being an active listener, developing strong relationships, being highly aware of community desires and actively supporting others to improve not only personally but through business growth as well. I look forward to empowering the community as a whole and being a steward to help guide as we continue to grow our awesome city.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the city of Viroqua?: Viroqua is growing, and with growth we need to engage our stakeholders to continue to forge a vision of business growth and housing to support our residents. As a community we have the ability to join together and take these important issues on one step and other times even a leap, at a time. I believe it is vital to be a good steward of our local dollars and maximize the value for taxpayers. As a servant leader, I am ready to serve the community by putting the needs of Viroqua first and empower others to do the same.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: As a community, we can work harder to build connections within as well as outside our community and ensure all those in leadership roles are listening to every resident’s voice with impartiality. We are choosing to live in this community together and we must choose to go through the growth of the City of Viroqua together.

