2022 spring primary: Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 6

There are three candidates running for Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 6. The candidates on the spring primary ballot on Feb. 15 are Joseph B. Kleiber, Michael D. Whitfield and John J. Pedretti.

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County’s website.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety. Candidates are invited to submit a photograph to be published with their profile.

Joseph B. Kleiber

Name: Joseph B. Kleiber

Occupation: Proud 3rd Generation farmer

What elected office you are vying for?: Vernon Co. board of Supervisors, District 6

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Volunteer at Temple Theater, member of Southwest Prairie Church

Why are you running for office?: I would like to make a contribution to my community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Two important issues for Farmers are high speed internet and dependable roads.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No answer given

Michael D. Whitfield

Name: Michael D. Whitfield

Occupation: Retired

What elected office are you vying for?: Vernon County Board of Supervisors – District 6

Other previously elected offices: Officer @ Franklin Lutheran Church

Community and group affiliations: None

Why are you running for office?: To give a wider representation to our district.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Zoning, taxes, and flood plains.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Not at this time.

John Pedretti

Name: John Pedretti

Occupation: Owner Operator/Manager of Vernon Vineyards and Pedretti’s Party Barn

What elected office you are vying for?: County Board District 6

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association, Driftless Wisconsin Wine Association, Viroqua Main Street Chamber of Commerce

Why are you running for office?: I was born in La Crosse, WI and am a graduate of West Salem High School. I relocated to Minnesota where I managed multiple Menards stores. During my 18 years as General Manager, I became known for my efficiency and ability to improve struggling stores and increase profit margins, employee moral and overall guest experience. Between 2012-2016 I purchased Vernon Vineyards and Pedretti’s Party Barn, moved back to this area, and retired from Menards. I currently manage and operate Vernon Vineyards and Pedretti’s Party Barn.

I am running for County Board District 6 as my commitment to Vernon County along with my experience of business operations, both small and large, provide the opportunity for me to be able to contribute to the future growth and development of Vernon County.

I want to preserve and support family farm operations and agribusiness (milk, meat, eggs, vegetable, fruit) as well as hospitality and service industries. The natural resources and rich history of Vernon County create unique opportunities for expanding tourism and bringing revenue into our communities.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Some of the more important issues facing Vernon County are economy, taxation and health care.

Flood abatement and prevention along with erosion control to reduce maintenance costs and preserve natural resources and valuable farmland are also issues facing Vernon County.

No matter the issue, revenue is always part of the solution. That is why I believe it is important to support local businesses. Businesses, both small and large, are vital to generating the revenue needed to continue to improve, expand, or implement our existing programs that help sustain our quality of life in Vernon County.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: No

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0