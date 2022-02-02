2022 spring primary: Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 7

There are three candidates running for Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 7. The candidates on the spring primary ballot on Feb. 15 are Lavon Felton, Joseph Ecklund and Nathaniel Slack.

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County’s website.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Lavon Felton

Name: Lavon “Spanky” Felton

Occupation: Automobile dealer and farmer

What elected office are you vying for?: County Board Supervisor

Other previously elected offices: President of Viroqua Development Association (VDA), Chairman of Wisconsin Auto & Truck Dealer Association

Community and group affiliations: Viroqua Development Association (VDA) – president; Western Technical College Advisory Board; Tainter Creek Watershed

Why are you running for office?: I bring experience from the farming/ag community, as well as business experience. It is my goal to promote economic development in Vernon County while protecting our farmland and resources.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Economic development – Providing good jobs to keep our young talent in Vernon County – Balancing agriculture, tourism and smart growth.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I believe Vernon County is in a good place fiscally. We have some challenges coming our way in the next few years, but I believe we are positioned well to meet these challenges.

Joseph Ecklund

Name: Joseph Clark Ecklund

Occupation: Food System Decentralization Specialist with FarmMatch

What elected office you are vying for?: Vernon County Board Supervisor—District 7

Other previously elected offices: None.

Community and group affiliations: Driftless United for Health Freedom—Founding Member; Libertarians of Southwest Wisconsin—Founder and Chair; Viroqua Affiliate of the Christian Community

Why are you running for office?: National and even State-wide politics have overrun community and individual self government in this country and in this community. The civic powers granted to the State and National governments have endlessly expanded, usurping the rightful powers of self government at the local level. We commonly opine that it is because the federal government has overrun its limits but the truth is it is because We the People have abdicated our duty to enforce constitutional limits through the tools given us. I believe that county and municipal governments are the place to actually take back the rights of the people through constitutional nullification. A prime example of an official who understands proper constitutional nullification is our excellent Sheriff John Spears. I would like to enhance this effort to protect our rights on the legislative end through the County Board of Supervisors.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Many of the issues facing our County are examples of balancing individual property rights with responsibility for negative externalities. There are divisive issues like C.A.F.O.s and organic vs conventional farming, protecting the local environment, and respecting the different communities in the County and their diverse lifestyles.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I attended a Public Health Board meeting a couple of months ago. During public comment a man spoke and it caught my attention. He had reviewed the coroner’s reports for the last decade and showed that even during the last two years the vast majority of premature deaths in this county were not from covid-19, but from heart disease, diabetes, and other “lifestyle” diseases stemming primarily from poor diet and lack of exercise. The last two years the Public Health Department has been reacting like many of us in the community to covid but was not addressing the actual leading causes of disease and death in our community with the seriousness that the numbers show would be appropriate. It left a question for this man: Was there a measurable benchmark to justify the department’s success, before or during covid? And when the health emergency was announced our community was more vulnerable because these lifestyle diseases had not been the deadly serious focus of the Public Health Department when times were calmer. I don’t want to pick on the good people serving us in the Public Health Department but when it comes to any function of our local government I want to ask “What is the purpose of this role? Is the role fulfilling that purpose in a measurable way?” I will take practical, functional criticisms like his and examine whether our various tax-payer funded organizations are supporting a free and healthy community or have lost focus of their purpose so that when the unexpected strikes we are more resilient.

Nathaniel Slack

Name: Nathaniel Slack

Occupation: Organic Farm Auditor, Substitute Teacher, Parent

What elected office you are vying for?: Vernon County Board of Supervisors, District 7

Other previously elected offices: Viroqua City Council, Ward 3 Alderman

Community and group affiliations: Wisconsin Farmers Union, Agriculture Programs Advisory Board for Western Technical College

Why are you running for office?: I’ve always challenged myself to be involved in supporting my community rather than complaining from the sideline. As an alderman on the Viroqua City Council, I worked to bridge political divides and find common sense approaches to the city’s needs. My nine month old son represents the 7th generation of my family to call this area home. I’m running because I want Vernon County to be a place of opportunity for him and for generations to come.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: Runoff and water quality are key concerns for Vernon County’s beautiful landscape. Appropriate management of waste and fertilizer applications are necessary to protect our resources for future generations. As we’ve seen during this pandemic, our local businesses are the foundation of thriving communities. We need to support them at every opportunity and also find creative ways to attract new business investment to our county. Addressing the shortage of housing is critical in making sure that small business owners, workers, and their families make their homes here.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Recently Viroqua created a budget process that improved transparency and increased citizen input into how our tax dollars are spent. I think Vernon County could benefit from a similar process. I would like to see an increase in cooperation between the county government and the various local governments within our county. We can achieve much more by working together than as isolated communities. I would also like to see further emphasis placed on improvements to our county parks and public lands. Access to the outdoors and natural beauty of this region should be available to all stakeholders through high quality management of these assets.

