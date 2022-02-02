2022 spring primary: Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 9

There are three candidates running for Vernon County Board of Supervisors District 9. The candidates on the spring primary ballot on Feb. 15 are Martha Olson (incumbent), Kevin Larson (incumbent) and AnnaJo Doerr.

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 29 supervisor districts. New supervisory district information for the spring 2022 election can be found on Vernon County’s website.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety.

Martha Olson

Name: Martha Olson

Occupation: Retired Assistant VP from Citizen’s First Bank. I worked 36 years in banking.

What elected office you are vying for?: Vernon County Board of Supervisors—District 9

Other previously elected offices: None. Currently on the Vernon County Board by appointment in February 2021.

Community and group affiliations: I have been on the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church Council for eight years with the past 4 years as President. It has been a challenging role dealing with Covid along with several other organizational changes that have occurred over the last few years. I also served on the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation and as Chair for a portion of my term.

Why are you running for office?: Being on the County Board since February 2021 I have found it to be very interesting and have learned a lot about local government. Aside from the monthly County Board Meeting, this position requires attendance to many important monthly committee meetings. Since I am retired, I have more time to devote to the responsibilities that come with this position. I think it is important to be able to give back to your community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: County government is very large and consists of several diverse and important departments, each with their own oversight committees. These departments need to work independently, but I believe there are savings of both time and money by streamlining the traditional bureaucracy. Especially in items common to all departments. I agreed with the reducing the board size from 29 to 19 and with hiring a County Administrator. Bringing departments under one umbrella will help drive consistency and a common direction across the county departments. This should produce savings with efficiency. Departments should not budget for funds based on the way it has always been done. They should be based on need with insight to the entire county’s needs. Departments working together will help facilitate this.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I believe that the county landfill will be a hot topic for years to come. I do not believe simply purchasing land and burying waste is a long-term solution. I believe that Vernon County needs to research alternatives with better long-term and viable solutions for waste disposal. While I am not an expert on this matter, many countries have expanded recycling and waste separation beyond what we currently do today to produce raw materials for reuse or energy production. I do believe there has to be something better than simply putting garbage into our ground.

Kevin Larson

Name: Kevin Larson

Occupation: Farmer & Pioneer Sales Agent. We farm 300 acres of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa raise dairy heifers, and have a few beef cow/calf pairs. I also own a Pioneer Sales Agency, Three Chimney Ag Service where I sell and support customer success of the Pioneer brand of seeds and silage inoculants for crop farmers, and dairy and beef farmers.

What elected office you are vying for?: Vernon County Board of Supervisors, District # 9

Other previously elected offices: I have been on the Vernon County Board of Supervisors for 14 years, where I am currently Vice-Chair. I’m also on the Finance, Sheriff’s, Land and Water, Extension, and Veterans committees. I’m also on the WCCU Board of Directors.

Community and group affiliations: I am currently Vice-President of the Vernon County Fair Board, where I have served for 17 years and a member of the Viroqua and Wisconsin FFA Alumni Associations, Vernon County Holstein Association, Vernon County Dairy Promotion (chaired the County Dairy Breakfast for four years), Westby Coon Prairie Church, and the Bad Axe Watershed group. I have previously served on the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Council.

Why are you running for office?: It is important to be a voice and represent the interests of my district and the citizens of Vernon County. From serving on the board, I know how important it is to be involved in local government because the decisions that are made locally affect the lives and communities of this area more than any other form of government. I will continue to advocate for Vernon County and speak up when change needs to be made or processes that are working should stay in place.

I am also running for office to continue to advocate for more county funding from state and federal government programs that will benefit our county in many ways. Since we live in a fantastic area of the Coulee Region, I believe in protecting our natural resources, the topography, being good stewards of the land, and ensuring that our strong agricultural and farming heritage remains strong.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing Vernon County?: I have four key issues that: 1) Vernon County is facing rising costs to run local government services and increased financing that is needed to keep services available. We need to continue to explore and get creative in how we do business as a county. 2) With the addition of two new industrial parks in Viroqua and Westby, the need to attract new business to these parks is a top priority. 3) Affordable housing and childcare facilities to support current and future jobs here. 4) Put in processes to address the major flooding issues becoming more proactive to the flooding that has become part of our weather patterns over the last 15 years and may become standard.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: Some issues have to be addressed soon to keep county services available or growing. These issues range from attracting more tourism to adding new businesses. County employees have done a great job in serving the County at a superior level and maintaining that level is important.

In response to the major flooding, we have been challenged by the response time it takes from state and federal agencies to allow us as a county to move forward to solve the problems and find solutions. Unfortunately, when the response is received it’s not always what we planned for. We need to narrow that timeline window and find solutions much quicker.

I also feel strongly about more local input from landowners and citizens in the county. When we discuss or explore change that can have a large impact on our residents, we must create more opportunities for listening sessions and then set up plans, timelines, and measures toward a positive outcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0