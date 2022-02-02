2022 spring primary: Westby Area School District Board of Education Seat #7

There are three candidates running for the Westby Area School District Board of Education Seat #7 At-Large Representative. The candidates on the spring primary ballot on Feb. 15 are Eric Thunstedt (incumbent), Geniece Easterday and Kelly Nickelotti.

Editor’s note: The Vernon County Times publishes the questionnaires from the candidates as we receive them and in their entirety. Candidates are invited to submit a photograph to be published with their profile.

Eric Thunstedt

Name: Eric Thunstedt

Occupation: Clinical Exercise Physiologist in the Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics and Rehabilitation department at Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

What elected office you are vying for?: After serving 2 consecutive terms on the Westby Area School Board as Seat #7 At-Large Representative, I am seeking my 3rd term.

Other previously elected offices: None.

Community and group affiliations: I serve on the Diabetes Advisory Committee at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. I am the internship coordinator for the Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics and Rehabilitation Department. I am a Deacon at the Viroqua Church of Christ.

Why are you running for office?: Having served 2 consecutive terms on the Westby Area School District’s Board of Education, I feel I have an agenda free motive to serve without bias, think critically based on my own as well as the experiences of others, and the ability to refrain from making emotional decisions without appropriate facts. Having said this, I’d like to continue my work in supporting and serving the school district and community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Westby School District?: The Westby Area School District has been faced with many important issues such as the COVID pandemic and its impact on schools and community, lower open enrollment in vs. higher open enrollment out numbers, state funding, better funding for special education, improved compensation for teachers and staff, teacher and staff retention as well as working with the community to help our students obtain professional work experiences.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: The Westby Area School District’s Board of Education has been diligent and informed when making decisions that affect everyone. The School Board strives to have transparency while engaging teachers, staff, parents, and community for input through meetings and surveys to help guide decisions.

Geniece Easterday

Name: Geniece Easterday

Occupation: In home childcare

What elected office you are vying for?: Westby School Board

Other previously elected offices: None

Community and group affiliations: When I made the decision to become a self-employed daycare provider, I haven’t had as much time to be as involved with as many groups as when I worked in the private sector. While I worked for Wal-Mart, there was about a four-year period that I sold baked goods to my fellow employees to fundraise for Toys for Tots. One Hundred percent of the proceeds from those year-round sales were used to purchase toys during the Wal-Mart Black Friday Sale and were immediately transported to the Viroqua Police and Fire Department for donation.

Recently, I’ve helped a close friend as much as I am able to, donating time to help fundraise for the Chaseburg Sole Burner.

My husband’s line of work revolves around public safety so I also do what I can to help the organizations he is affiliated with, such as the Westby-Christiana Fire Department.

Why are you running for office?: I am running for office to represent not only the parents that feel they don’t have a voice or say in their children’s education, safety, or general wellbeing while attending Westby Area Schools, but also the taxpayers who feel there are questionable decisions being decided solely on political affiliation.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Westby School District?: There are many issues that can face a school board in general without the current obvious problems were are trying to face together as one society. Covid-19 is obviously a major topic involving many different issues alone, so I’ll touch on what I feel is currently the biggest. In the meetings that I have attended, one policy alone is the topic of much conflict, and that is masks. While there was much spirited testimony for keeping the children in masks no evidence is brought to how the masks are helping or if at all. I would like to discuss this topic further.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I would like to get the more involved with the decisions being made on the parents and taxpayers’ behalf. While yes, meeting minutes are publicly posted, you never hear why or how the decisions are made.

Kelly Nickelotti

Name: Kelly Nickelotti

Occupation: I worked locally for Westby Co-op Credit Union as their Indirect Lending Coordinator for seven years. Most recently, I have accepted a position working from home as a Software Implementation Consultant for Meridianlink, assisting credit unions and financial institutions across the country implementing their loan origination and account opening software and other 3rd party vendor integrations. My husband Lorenzo and I also own Nickelotti Trucking.

What elected office are you vying for?: Westby School Board Director Seat #7

Other previously elected offices: During my time at WCCU, I was the Vice President of the 7 River’s Chapter of Credit Unions for the span of my career.

Community and group affiliations: Westby Booster Club, Wisconsin Credit Union League Young Professionals Network, CUNA Management School, and St Mary’s Parish Coon Valley

Why are you running for office?: I believe having a current parent of children in the district is vital to the decision making process whereas the board is largely composed of former educators and retirees far removed from the existing challenges the district is facing. My experience throughout my career includes serving on risk and strategic planning committees, advocating for financial literacy, and servant leadership. Creating a safe environment for all students and more opportunities for our youth is paramount to our growth as a community.

What do you think are some of the more important issues facing the Westby School District?: Unfortunately, these issues are facing many districts, and it’s our job to do what is best for our community. We’re facing curriculum changes and seeing bills passed around the country in regards to critical race theory. Bullying, social media and cell phone access while in class are hindering the ability for learning, indoctrination is looming, there are many disagreements with covid, and we can’t seem to keep politics out of the classrooms.

Are there any issues currently being handled that you would handle differently?: I’m a proponent for education, literacy, building a safe and healthy environment for our youth, and as a mother of three children entering the district, I want to make sure we are fostering and environment of learning and respect for all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0