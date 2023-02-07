Saturday, Feb. 4
(The temperature was 27 degrees Fahrenheit, with 10 mph south winds.)
HILL K POINT: 5 METER
U6 Female
First: Quinn Steuber, Snowflake Ski Club, 164; Second: Ursula Jacobson, St. Paul Ski Club, 101.5
U6 Male
First: Ignatius Jacobson, Minneapolis Ski Club, 107.5
U8 Female
First: Evelyn Kuehl, Eau Claire Ski Club, 181; Kinsley Pankratz, Norge Ski Club, 177
U8 Male
First: Benjamin McWilliams, Norge Ski Club, 194.5; Second: Huck Keenan, Snowflake Ski Club, 193.0; Third: Daniel Ilkiv, Norge Ski Club, 186.5; Fourth: Immanuel Solem, Minneapolis Ski Club, 166.5; Fifth: Roch Jacobson, St. Paul Ski Club, 165
K5 Open Female
First: Avery Welch, Snowflake Ski Club, 175.5; Second: Elsa Janzen, Snowflake Ski Club, 175; Third: Maddie Morey, Snowflake Ski Club, 171.5; Fourth: Olivia Landis, Snowflake Ski Club, 170.5; Fifth: Annika Edlund, St. Paul Ski Club, 158.5
K5 Open Male
First: Grey La Casse, Norge Ski Club, 160; Second: Rocco Vollebreg, Snowflake Ski Club, 127
K10 Open Female
First: Adelyn Lunde, Snowflake Ski Club, 247; Second: Cassidy Hamilton, Norge Ski Club, 222.5; Third: Ava Helseth, Snowflake Ski Club, 198.5
K10 Open Male
First: Silas Landis, Snowflake Ski Club, 232.5; Second: Gideon Welch, Snowflake Ski Club, 226.5; Arlo La Casse, Norge Ski Club, 223
HILL K POINT: 10 METER
U10 Female
First: Ayla Ahmed, Blackhawk Ski Club, 195.4; Second: Agatha Jacobson, St. Paul Ski Club, 192.6; Third: Evelyn Kuehl, Eau Claire Ski Club, 180.2; Fourth: Kinsley Pankratz, Norge Ski Club, 159.4; Fifth: Quinn Steuber, Snowflake Ski Club, 128
U10 Male
First: Ethan Kuehl, Eau Claire Ski Club, 199; Second: Liam Lunde, Snowflake Ski Club, 197.2; Third: Huck Keenan, Snowflake Ski Club, 194.9; Fourth: Silas Maki, St. Paul Ski Club, 192.9; Fifth: Miles Stanton, Norge Ski Club, 192.4
K20 Open Female
First: Greta Solem, Minneapolis Ski Club, 260.5; Second: Ashland Sunde, Eau Claire Ski Club, 249.9; Third: Ava Fiedler, Flying Eagles Ski Club, 207.9; Fourth: Sabrina Myhra, St. Paul Ski Club, 192.6
K20 Open Male
First: Anders Geye, Minneapolis Ski Club, 231.8
HILL K POINT: 20 METER
U12 Female
First: Jordyn Sedarski, Cameron Ski Club, 169.5; Second: Jaelyn Sedarski, 165.1; Third: Teresa Myhra, St. Paul Ski Club, 146; Fourth: Ayla Ahmed, Blackhawk Ski Club, 145.9; Fifth: Zoey Pleotis, Norge Ski Club, 143.4
U12 Male
First: Ethan Kuehl, Flying Eagles Ski Club, 172.4; Second: Owen Trimble, Norge Ski Club, 172.3; Third: Caleb Seegers, Norge Ski Club, 167.1; Fourth: Asher Seegers, Norge Ski Club, 163.4; Fifth: Silas Maki, St. Paul Ski Club, 155.5
HILL K POINT: 40 METER
U14 Female
First: Louisa Jacobson, St. Paul Ski Club, 85.7; Second: Ainsley Edlund, St. Paul Ski Club, 84.7
U14 Male
First: Ethan Kuehl, Eau Claire Ski Club, 155.4; Second: Owen Trimble, Norge Ski Club, 154.8; Third: Caleb Seegers, 130.2; Fourth: Boone Keenan, Snowflake Ski Club, 100.5; Fifth: Asher Seegers, Norge Ski Club, 97.5
K40 Open
First: Rylan Zielie, Cameron Ski Club, 116.6
HILL K POINT: 65 METER
U16 Male
First: Cormac Hoffman-Geye, Minneapolis Ski Club, 32.7