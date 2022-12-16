3 Westby area businesses receive Wisconsin Association of School Boards Business Honor Roll awards

The WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards) Business Honor Roll recognizes outstanding local businesses that support their schools. Member school boards nominated businesses, including newspapers or other media, which have been helpful to their schools over the past year.

Several businesses were presented with the 2022 Wisconsin Association of School Boards Business Honor Roll Award for their support of the Westby Area School District.

David Zemla and Jeff Bailey accepted the award for S&S Cycle. Stephanie Berklund accepted the award for Premier Cooperative. Several employees from WCCU, both Westby and Coon Valley branches, accepted the award.

Other businesses nominated were Vernon Electric, Vernon Communications Cooperative, and Westby Cooperative Creamery.

“These businesses are strong supporters of the Westby Area School District," said Gerry Roethel, Westby Area Schools Board president. “On behalf of the Westby Area School District, we are honored to acknowledge these businesses for their generous support and helping to prepare the children of our Communities to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

A Community Volunteer Service Recognition Award was presented to Vernon Memorial Hospital who are enthusiastic supporters of the Health Science Academy at Westby Area High School. David Hartberg, Ginny Moore and Amy Evenstad accepted this award on behalf of VMH.