40 fire, EMS departments gifted donations from Vernon Electric Co-op

Vernon Electric Cooperative has provided $20,000 in donations to local fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments. As 2022 concluded, 40 departments each received a $500 donation. These funds can be used to help purchase any necessary equipment or provide services.

The $20,000 in donations are from Vernon Electric’s Federated Youth Foundation Fund. This Foundation has been set up to accumulate funds forfeited by members of Vernon Electric Cooperative who could not be found to disperse their Capital Credits. These unclaimed funds can only be used for charitable and educational purposes. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors selected the 40 fire and EMS departments to benefit from the Fund.