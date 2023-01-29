 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40 fire, EMS departments gifted donations from Vernon Electric Co-op

Helping the helpers

Vernon Electric Cooperative CEO/General Manager and Board of Directors present a $20,000 check for local fire and EMS departments.

 Contributed photo

Vernon Electric Cooperative has provided $20,000 in donations to local fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments. As 2022 concluded, 40 departments each received a $500 donation. These funds can be used to help purchase any necessary equipment or provide services.

Towns with fire and/or EMS departments benefitting from the donations include Cashton, Coon Valley, De Soto, Elroy, Genoa, Hillsboro, Kickapoo, La Farge, La Valle, Ontario, Readstown, Shelby, Soldiers Grove, Sparta, Stoddard, Union Center, Viola, Viroqua, Westby, Wheatland, Wilton, Wonewoc and Yuba.

The $20,000 in donations are from Vernon Electric’s Federated Youth Foundation Fund. This Foundation has been set up to accumulate funds forfeited by members of Vernon Electric Cooperative who could not be found to disperse their Capital Credits. These unclaimed funds can only be used for charitable and educational purposes. The Cooperative’s Board of Directors selected the 40 fire and EMS departments to benefit from the Fund.

