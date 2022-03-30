 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5K run/walk, Kids Fun Run to benefit Vernon County's K-9 unit

The 10th annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run will be held at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on April 9.

The Kids Fun Run, which is a quarter-mile run, starting and ending at the Sheriff’s Office, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua, will start at 9 a.m. for kids 11 and under, and trophies will be awarded to the first-place winners for both male and female. All participants will receive an award ribbon. Immediately following the Kids Fun Run, the 5K Run/Walk will start. Medals will be awarded to the top three place winners in each division for both male and females in the following age divisions: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over.

If you are interested in supporting the K-9 unit, you can go to the Vernon County website to the Sheriff’s Office tab, and then under the K-9 Unit tab you will see the registration form you can print off and send in. Even though the pre-registration deadline was March 28, runners and walkers can still register; there is the option to register on the day of the event. The registration cost is now $25 and you would not get the annual T-shirt.

After the run, you are welcome to attend demonstrations from K-9 Dax and handler Deputy Mark Bellacero. Also again this year, the Driftless Humane Society will be having a booth at the Sheriff’s Office during the 5K run, where they will have pets available from the humane society.

All proceeds will help benefit the K-9 unit, K-9 Dax, for annual maintenance, training, and equipment costs. A list of event sponsors will be found on www.vernonsheriff.com/k9 after April 9.

