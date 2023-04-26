Six hundred seventy-five pounds of prescription drugs were collected in Vernon County during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held on April 22.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, "Sheriff Roy Torgerson and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens of Vernon County for participating in this very important event. By doing this every spring and fall you are making a difference and making our communities safer."
Torgerson also expressed appreciation for Chief Pat Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department, Chief Rick Niedfeldt with the Viroqua Police Department partnering with Vernon Memorial Healthcare, and Chief Phil Welch of the Coon Valley Police Department for participating in the event.