8 Viroqua firefighters, 3 members of the public complete first responder course

In response to the growing need for emergency responders in the community, Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros has been working with Gundersen Lutheran to expand the services of the Viroqua Fire Department to now include Emergency Medical Responders.

On the night of Dec. 16, eight Viroqua firefighters and three members of the public completed the Medical First Responder Advanced Skills course from Western Technical College. Currently the fire chief is working with the state to secure the license to add the program to the department. Once that is complete there will be a team of approximately 15 first responders from the fire department and the community.

Mayor Karen Mischel commends all those who have worked hard to answer the call for more EMS responders in the area. “I am incredibly grateful to Chief Buros for reaching out and working with Gundersen Lutheran as they offer continuous support of our mission. The critical shortage of emergency responders is being felt across the state and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of a community willing to step up and fill that need here.”

