 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A look back at a few holiday happenings

  • 0
Singing choir

The West Prairie Singers add their sound to Caroling of the Choirs, which was held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Sunday, Dec. 4.

 Angie Cina

This year’s holiday season is back to relative normalcy with schools and organizations holding concerts and events after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look back at a few of those events.

Santa decoration

An inflatable Santa Claus decoration occupies a passenger seat of a pickup truck for the Twinklefest Parade in Viroqua, Friday, Nov. 25.
In the spotlight

Viroqua Elementary School first-graders use rhythm sticks and other hand instruments during a performance of "Santa's Helpers Nursery Rhyme Rondo," Tuesday, Dec. 6. The first- and third-grade winter concert was directed by Janna Thew.
Seasonal singers

The RidgeTones sing "Gaudete" at Caroling of the Choirs, Sunday, Dec. 4. Eight choirs performed at the event, which featured Advent and Christmas music. It was sponsored by the Viroqua Ministerial Association.
Holiday float

Representatives from Three Witches Farm and Stables ride in Viroqua's Twinklefest Parade, Friday, Nov. 25.
Veterans on parade

Members of the Viroqua VFW post ride in the city's Twinklefest Parade, Friday, Nov. 25.

From decorations to food to wintry weather, risks abound for your furry friends this time of the year.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News