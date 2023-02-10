Aaliyah Fox and Mason Hopkins are the December Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.

Fox’s classes include AP statistics, family living, orchestra, team sports, drawing, wood manufacturing, English IV, chemistry and Youth Teaching Youth video production.

At Viroqua High School she participates in student council, is part of the School Spirit Committee, is a member of the National Honor Society and plays violin in orchestra and is first chair. In addition, she played volleyball for four years, participated in gymnastics for two years and was a state qualifier, and will be starting her fourth year in track and field this spring.

Fox’s community activities include working at Creamery Creek as an RA, participating in 3 Dance Class at Sole Expressions where she is currently working on her senior spotlight and volunteering her time working at school blood drives and community/school events.

Her hobbies include spending time with friends, working, swimming, dancing, going on vacations and drawing in her free time.

Fox plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

She is the daughter of Linda Meyer and Scotte Meyer.

Hopkins classes this school year are AP statistics, gym, AP psychology, English IV, Human Anatomy and Physiology II, introduction to medical terminology and health careers, Spanish III and Chemistry II.

His school activities include baseball, student council, National Honor Society and Badger Boys State.

Hopkins’ hobbies are playing video games and weight lifting.

He plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a major in actuarial science.

Hopkins in the son of George and Stephanie Hopkins.