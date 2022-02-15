Abagail Diehl, Ethan Solberg earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Abagail Diehl and Ethan Solberg have been selected Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for January.

Diehl’s first-semester classes were Design Survey (Art 124) through the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Home and Auto Maintenance 1, AP United States history, band and web design. Her second-semester classes include AP language and composition, AP calculus, Woods 1, band and AP United States history.

In school, she serves as treasurer of the student council, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is on the track and cross country teams.

Diehl’s community activities include being involved with 4-H and the Vernon County 4-H Leadership Program. In addition, she is involved with her church, where she helped mentor a confirmation class, and is a lay reader.

She enjoys piano and painting in her free time.

Diehl plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with an engineering major.

She is the daughter of Andrew and Renae Diehl.

Solberg’s senior-year classes include Home and Auto 2, math for the trades, yearbook, weight training, Construction 2, advanced metals, Woods 2, Youth Teaching Youth for basic metals and English 4.

While at Viroqua High School, he has played football and baseball.

In the community, Solberg helped build a pole shed for class, re-shingled Mr. Jones’ roof, works at Walmart and has worked for his uncle doing concrete.

In his free time, he enjoys fly fishing for trout, bass fishing, hunting, baseball, and wood and metal working.

Solberg plans on getting an apprenticeship in the steam fitters trade, and eventually getting certified in welding.

He is the son of Jake and Melissa Solberg.

