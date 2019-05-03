TOWN OF CHRISTIANA — About 70 cattle died Thursday, May 2, after a barn caught fire on the Marvin Amundson farm, E7144 Hwy. 14/61.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, some cattle died directly in the fire and others later died from smoke inhalation.

The structure fire was reported about 8:30 p.m., and the barn was quickly engulfed in flames, with some livestock still inside.

No people were injured in the fire. An excavating company was called to break down the barn for safety reasons after the fire was extinguished.

The Westby Fire Department was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Westby Police Department, Westby EMS, Viroqua Fire Department, Coon Valley Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Steve Mueller Excavating.

