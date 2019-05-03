About 70 cattle died as the result of a barn fire on the Marvin Amundson farm, E7144 State Hwy. 14, in the town of Christiana, Thursday, May 2. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, some cattle died directly in the fire and others died from smoke inhalation later on.
At about 8:33 p.m., the structure barn fire was reported. Within a short time of being reported, the barn was fully engulfed in flames, and some livestock were still inside the barn. Area fire departments responded, and extinguished the fire. After the fire was out, an excavating company was called to break down the barn for safety reasons. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
The Westby Fire Department was assisted by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Westby Police Department, Westby EMS, Viroqua Fire Department, Coon Valley Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Steve Mueller Excavating.
