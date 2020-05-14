Access to municipal facilities continues to be restricted in Viroqua

On Wednesday, May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. The ruling has not changed any county or municipal public health emergency orders currently in place, according to a press release from the city of Viroqua; however, it does enable all city of Viroqua businesses and non-profit organizations to reopen.
The press release states: "As we have learned throughout the course of the pandemic, the decisions made at higher levels will likely be challenged or outright changed at a rapid pace. While we wait for further developments, all residents are being encouraged to practice social distancing and to abide by guidance from public health experts. The court ruling does not negate the fact that there is an active public health threat in the Viroqua community. Now more than ever, city residents and members of the business community must be steadfast in their efforts to combat any further community spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Until action is taken by the Viroqua City Council, access to municipal facilities, park amenities, and services will remain restricted or limited – with some minor exceptions. As of May 14, the lobby of the Viroqua Police Department is now open to the public. Members of the public are encouraged to contact City Hall or the appropriate municipal departments for specific information. City staff and officials will continue the discussion on how to safely reopen facilities and resume operations as normal.
"Our commitment to assisting you through this transition remains unchanged," the press release stated. "We will continue to communicate with you as soon as new information becomes available."
