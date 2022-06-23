ACS Sole Burner of Chaseburg's Tractor Ride for Cancer is July 16

The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg invites the public to join them on the 11th annual Tractor Ride for Cancer in memory of Ronnie Phillips, Saturday, July 16.

The group will leave Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., at 9 a.m., have lunch in Genoa, then return to the Chaseburg park in the afternoon. The cost is $20 per participant. Wagon rides are available or you may drive your own tractor. Tractors must be able to go at least 12 mph. UTVs are also welcome.

Commemorative T-shirts are available for $12 and need to be ordered before July 1. To order and sign up, or for any questions, contact Linda DeGarmo 608-452-3367, or Bob Jeffers at 608-483-2578.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event occurring on Saturday, Sept. 24. To join a team or donate, go to acsmove.org/Chaseburg

