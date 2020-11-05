ADRC of Vernon County: 2021 Medicare plans – some new, some ending, all with changes

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which allows enrollees to choose their health and drug coverage for 2021, started on Oct. 15. All enrollment choices for next year must be made by Monday, Dec. 7. Every plan offered in 2020 will have changes for 2021 – from premiums, deductibles and copayments to provider networks, covered medications and benefits.
Some current Wisconsin beneficiaries will need to choose a new prescription plan for 2021 as two Medicare Part D drug plans will be shutting down effective Dec. 31, 2020 – Mutual of Omaha Rx Value and Envision Rx Plus. All beneficiaries impacted by these plan terminations were sent a mailing by their plan in late September or early October. If they fail to choose a new plan for 2021, they may risk having little or no drug coverage.
In total, 31 Part D prescriptions plans are available in Wisconsin for 2021, with premiums ranging from $7.30 to $132.30 per month. Most plans also have an annual deductible, up to a maximum of $445. Additionally, two new Part D prescription plans are being offered next year, and four Part D plans are changing the name of their plan.
There is also one new Medicare Advantage plan being offered in Vernon County for 2021 called Security Ascend Rx from Security Health Plan. Five plans from Gundersen Senior Preferred will have a name change in 2021 to Gundersen Quartz Medicare Advantage.
There are 10 other Medicare Advantage plans available to Vernon County residents – five more from Security Health Plan, three3 from AARP/United Healthcare, and two from Humana. There are also two choices for Medicare Savings Accounts, which are similar to a health savings account. Premiums for these plans range from $0 to $226 per month, in addition to the deduction of the Part B premium. The amount of the 2021 Part B premium has not been announced yet, but is anticipated to increase slightly from the $144.60/month for 2020.
For assistance in reviewing Medicare options for 2021 drug and health coverage, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323. Or by email at ADRCVC@vernoncounty.org. Assistance is available by postal mail, email, phone and fax; however, in-person appointments are not available due to the current health crisis.
Another resource for help comparing and enrolling into plans is by contacting Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 (available 24 hours/day) or on their website at www.medicare.gov. Additional resources include:
- Wisconsin Part D Helpline (ages 60-plus) at (855) 677-2783
- Disability Drug Benefit Helpline (ages 18-59) at (800) 926-4862
- Wisconsin Medigap Helpline at (800) 242-1060
All of the resources listed above also have information on assistance programs to help with Medicare costs, such as Part D plan costs and Part B premiums.
