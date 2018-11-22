A caregiver open house will be held at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County, 402 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, Nov. 28, 3-5 p.m.
Come to the ADRC to receive information on services that support you in your role as a caregiver. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Call 608-637-5201 with questions.
