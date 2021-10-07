 Skip to main content
ADRC of Vernon County to hold caregiver month program

November is National Caregiver Month. The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is hosting a free luncheon from noon to 2 p.m., Nov. 10 to honor individuals caring for a loved one with a chronic illness or dementia.

The event will be held at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Community Conference Room. The hospital is located at 400 Water Ave., Hillsboro. A free lunch will be provided followed by the guest speaker, author, Susan Marshall. Marshall will share her story at 1 p.m., with a book signing to follow.

Registration is required. Call the ADRC of Vernon County office at 608-637-5201 by Nov. 2. Each registered attendee will receive a copy of Marshall’s book, "Mom’s Gone Missing."

