The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is offering a breakfast meal as part of the Senior Nutrition Program. Make your reservation now. The meal will be held in Coon Valley on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8-10 a.m. at Coulee View Apartments, 98 Hiawatha St. The menu includes a sausage and cheese egg bake, hash browns, fresh fruit, blueberry muffin, juice and milk.
A suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for those over 60 and their spouses is requested, but no eligible person will be denied due to inability to pay. Individuals under the age of 60 are welcome and are asked to pay the full cost of the meal which is $11.
Reservations are required to be made by 8:30 a.m. on May 2. Transportation is available as long as you call in advance. To make your reservation or request transportation, call 608-637-5201 or toll free at 1-888-637-1323.
