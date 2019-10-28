November is National Family Caregivers Month and The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is hosting a free event for caregivers. We see daily the challenges that family caregivers face and are hosting this event to honor them and to provide resources and information. There will be two speakers. Sara Wrobel will provide information on how to help your loved one “Prepare, Copy and Communicate” their final wishes. Thomas Kidd will talk about how to balance your life; personally, professionally and within your own family while providing care to others.
This event will be held on Nov. 7 from 3-7:30 p.m. at Kickapoo Corners, 607 U.S. Hwy. 61 Readstown. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m. Call the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323 to register. This event is free for family caregivers.
Questions may be directed to Tricia at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201.
