ADRC of Vernon County to host Senior Fair April 26

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is excited to announce the first annual Vernon County Senior Fair. The event will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center located on the Vernon County Fairgrounds.

Over 35 vendors will be a part of the Senior Fair. Speakers from the ADRC, St. Croix Hospice, Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Cade Financial Service, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, WCCU and Evenstad Tax and Financial Services will be giving short presentations on a variety of topics. Please refer to the schedule on the Vernon County website, www.vernoncounty.org. The event will also offer door prizes, bingo, live music and blood pressure screenings from the Vernon County Public Health Department. Papa’s BBQ will also be available for those interested in purchasing a hot meal. A percentage of the proceeds from the meal will be donated to the Vernon County Trauma Task Force.