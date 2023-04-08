The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is excited to announce the second annual Vernon County Senior Fair. The event will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Building located on the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.

Over 50 vendors will be a part of this year’s Senior Fair. The event will also offer door prizes, bingo, live music, transportation, and health and wellness screenings from the Vernon County Public Health Department. And a pulled pork sandwich basket catered by Kickapoo Corners with a suggested contribution of $5 will be available for attendees.

For more details, please contact the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or go to the Vernon County website at www.vernoncounty.org.